Electrical Oil Services strikes called off at Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port Electrical Oil Services (EOS) workers have called off strike action after agreeing to a new pay deal.

The eight Unite the Union members have accepted a 3% pay increase rise back-dated to January, and a further 1% from September.

On Thursday, the firm announced that only eight workers had yet to agree to a new pay deal as “the majority of EOS staff at the Stanlow production site” had already agreed to a pay offer “following open discussions” about the north-west business’ long-term ambitions.

Scheduled strike action kicked off on Tuesday and was set to run until Monday, 1 September, but has now been called off due to the agreed pay deal.

The workers had previously taken strike action from 18 August to the morning of 25 August as part of the same dispute.

Unite had previously claimed that EOS customers National Grid and Scottish Power were set to experience ” shortages of critical transformer oil” due to the industrial action.

However, the Ellesmere Port-based business disputed this in a company release.

© Image: EET Fuels/Sodali

“EOS customers, including National Grid and Scottish Power, are not at risk of running out of transformer oil,” the firm wrote.

“Like all major utilities, they have multiple sourcing options and can procure virgin transformer oil from many suppliers. While the supply chain for recycled transformer oil is affected, EOS customers continue to be served reliably.

“All other operations across the company’s sites remain fully functional.”

Unite boss Sharon Graham had argued that EOS, and its parent company Halterman Carless, “can more than afford to table an acceptable pay offer” while her union pursued a better pay deal for its members.

EOS countered this point by claiming that it had “increased salaries by more than 20% over the past three years, underlining its commitment to fairness”.

It also argued that previous pay offers had been “rejected without meaningful engagement,” one day before a new deal was agreed upon.

In light of the latest deal, Unite regional officer Andrew Johnson said: “This pay rise could not have been achieved without the dedication and solidarity of these workers.

“It is yet another reminder that workers who join Unite and rally their colleagues to do the same win.”