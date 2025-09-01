The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Tories pledge to remove all net zero requirements for North Sea drilling

Leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch, also said the party would get “all our oil and gas” from the North Sea if elected.

September 1st 2025, 7:42 am
2 min read
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Friday June 6, 2025. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Friday June 6, 2025. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Floyd March

In plans due to be formally announced this week, the leader of the Conservatives Kemi Badenoch, has said the party would focus on “maximising extraction” to get “all our oil and gas out of the North Sea” if elected in the next general election.

Additionally, Badenoch claimed there would be a “removal” of all net zero requirements on oil and gas companies drilling in the North Sea. She maintains that the implementation of net zero initiatives translates into increased energy expenses for consumers.

Badenoch has already signalled this significant change in climate policy after branding net zero an “impossible” achievement by 2050. In that speech, she claimed that meeting the target would be met with a “serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us”.

In the speech to be made in Aberdeen on Tuesday, Badenoch is also expected to announce plans to scrap the need to reduce emissions or work on technologies such as carbon storage.

Track-1 cluster projects

Currently, the UK government is investing in Track-1 cluster projects.

Track-1 cluster project refers to one of the first two UK carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) industrial clusters selected for government support, HyNet and the East Coast Cluster (ECC), established to help the UK achieve its net zero emissions target.

These projects involve capturing carbon dioxide from industrial processes, transporting it and securely storing it to decarbonise industrial heartlands and create a sustainable CCUS industry.

Badenoch criticised the UK’s approach as “absurd,” arguing that it was neglecting crucial resources while neighbouring countries like Norway continued to extract them from the same seabed.

Net zero rowback would upend commitments

The UK’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 has been upheld by successive governments, with the target enshrined in law under Theresa May’s leadership in 2019.

This legally binding goal requires the UK to reduce carbon emissions to the point where the amount released is balanced by the amount removed, in accordance with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

However, Badenoch has now claimed that the obligations tied to net zero are placing an undue burden on North Sea oil and gas producers, harming the economy. She stated that she would seek to eliminate these requirements.

