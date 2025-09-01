The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Great British Energy Solar Partnership selects eEnergy as solar installer

The Great British energy solar partnership aims to install solar panels across 200 schools and 200 NHS hospitals. 

September 1st 2025, 8:00 am Updated: September 1st 2025, 8:00 am
2 min read
Solar panels over a car park at Eastbourne District General Hospital.. Eastbourne. Image: Veolia© Supplied by Veolia
Floyd March

eEnergy has been selected as the preferred supplier for the Great British Energy Solar Partnership (GBESP) Midlands Lot 1 to design, supply, install and commission rooftop solar PV systems for schools.

The London-based firm will begin the design and planning for the first phases of the programme and will finalise contracts with each participating school and responsible body. The delivery timeline aims for completion by the end of March 2026.

eEnergy CEO Harvey Sinclair said: “This is one of the UK’s largest solar rollouts in education, and our selection is testament to eEnergy’s long-standing commitment to helping schools cut costs and carbon footprints. It marks an important milestone in our strategic pivot into public sector tenders, where our proven track record makes us a trusted delivery partner.

“This engagement represents our first collaboration with GBESP, beginning with the initial Lot of the national rollout and laying the foundation for a major national program. Working alongside LocatED and Mace, we look forward to delivering meaningful energy and carbon savings for schools across the Midlands,” he added.

GBESP aims to install solar on over 400 public buildings

The GBESP is a government-backed initiative that involves GB Energy investing in and partnering to install solar panels on schools and NHS sites, aiming to cut energy bills and carbon emissions.

The initial investment is £200 million, with a significant portion of this going towards solar projects for 200 schools and 200 hospitals, with installations expected to begin in 2025.

LocatED, working on behalf of Great British Energy Group Limited and the Department for Education, is planning and delivering the Net Zero Accelerator programme across the education sector.

For this Programme, Mace Consult Limited is leading a consortium comprising Mott Macdonald, RAFT, SOS-UK, Inspired Efficiency, Nexus, Energy Sparks, and Building Spatial Intelligence.

The consortium was appointed as one of the programme managers to oversee Lot 1 delivery in the Midlands, which covers up to 47 schools across Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Birmingham, Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

 