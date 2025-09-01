The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

HyNet partner completes full-scale hydrogen-switching demonstration

The Novelis Latchford recycling facility in Warrington was home to the hydrogen fuel-switching trial.

September 1st 2025, 12:12 pm
2 min read
Novelis Latchford Recycling Facility© Supplied by Novelis
Workers at the Novelis Latchford recycling facility.

Floyd March

Aluminium solutions provider Novelis has converted a furnace at its Latchford recycling plant from natural gas to hydrogen during a two-week trial.

The tests operated blends from 30-100% hydrogen, remelting several hundred tonnes of scrap alloy into sheet ingots.

Backed by £4.6 million through the fuel-switching competition supported by the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ), existing infrastructure was adapted to accommodate hydrogen use while dual-fuel burners allowed for “operational flexibility”.

“It demonstrated that we can adapt our existing infrastructure to run on hydrogen without compromising safety, quality, or performance,” said plant manager Allan Sweeny.

The trial was developed with Gloucestershire-based Progressive Energy over two years, building on earlier 2025 tests at Novelis’s Warrington site.

Novelis Latchford is one of Europe’s largest used aluminium can recycling plants, and Europe’s largest closed-loop recycling operation for automotive aluminium rolled products, with an annual recycling capacity of up to 195,000 tonnes.

Trial builds on previous results

Earlier tests required the installation of new burners, regenerators and furnace lining material.

“The use of hydrogen is not common in the aluminium industry today, and we are very proud to be one of the pioneers to have tested this new fuel at an industrial scale and in a real-world environment,” Sweeny added.

Additionally, Novelis is funding over £65 million to increase its recycling capacity for used beverage cans at the Latchford site by 85 kilotonnes per year.

In recognition of the project, it was awarded the IEA Hydrogen TCP Award of Excellence 2025, presented in Busan, South Korea.

Expansion of HyNet could increase trials

The project is located next door to HyNet, the North West’s low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCUS) project.

Part of the £21 billion funding by DESNZ, HyNet is one of two CCS clusters in the UK government’s Track 1 industrial decarbonisation programme.

The project will involve both existing infrastructure, such as Latchford, and new infrastructure that will be built. Novelis has been a partner in the HyNet project since 2017.

Furthermore, as part of its Novelis 3×30 vision, the company has set new sustainability targets for the end of 2030, including increasing recycled content to 75% from today’s 63% and reducing carbon emissions to less than 3 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per tonne of aluminium shipped.

CO2e is a standard unit of measurement to express the impacts of different greenhouse gases over several years in a single figure. This includes the conversion of emissions from methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide.

