As the UK’s carbon capture and storage sector gains momentum, Bureau Veritas is strategically expanding its footprint across key industrial regions. Following the successful launch of its Teesside office, the global testing, inspection and certification leader, is aiming to deliver enhanced local support for the growing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) sector.

The Teesside office at the Wilton Centre serves as a blueprint for this regional expansion strategy, demonstrating Bureau Veritas’ commitment to embedding itself within the UK’s emerging CCS hubs.

Darren Taylor, Market Lead at Bureau Veritas for Energy Transition, said: “Bureau Veritas is focused on supporting the UK energy sector, and nurturing the skills that exist across the UK, both nationally and regionally. We believe the UK has a wealth of cross-sector skill sets that can enable the acceleration of the energy transition, and Bureau Veritas is committed to allowing that to flourish. Bureau Veritas will celebrate 200 years of operation in 2028 – a remarkable milestone achieved through our unwavering commitment to evolution and diversification. Throughout two centuries, we’ve consistently adapted to meet emerging industry needs, and today’s focus on carbon capture and storage exemplifies this forward-thinking approach. It is about actively supporting the transition, and providing the industry with the skills, knowledge and tools it requires to make this happen safely and effectively.

“With regards to our new Teesside office, we are looking to develop an extensive project team there. Many of our subject matter experts are based in the Teesside region and this will allow us to offer global project support, delivered at a local level.

“It’s an opportunity for our staff and for further investment in the Teesside area. We’re very open to promoting local talent, whether that means being active in schools and universities, or connecting with experienced trades people. There’s a lot of potential there and it just needs nurturing.”

Optimism for first CCS projects in UK

Last spring, Bureau Veritas secured a major contract to provide quality management services for Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).

Both part of the East Coast Cluster, the two projects will be the first major carbon capture and storage projects in the UK.

NZT Power aims to be the world’s first gas-fired power and carbon capture project and become a key driving force behind plans to make Teesside the UK’s first decarbonised industrial cluster. Once operational, NZT Power’s combined cycle gas turbine station could produce up to 742 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable, low-carbon power, equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million homes in the UK.

Meanwhile, NEP is developing onshore and offshore infrastructure to transport CO₂ from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber to secure storage under the North Sea. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes of CO₂ per year. NEP is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

Darren is optimistic that Bureau Veritas can build on the four-year contract secured earlier this year.

He pointed out: “We have our ironclad core skill set as a testing, inspection and certification company. We also have consulting expertise. That means Bureau Veritas can offer extensive project lifecycle management and support – from conception through construction to operations and maintenance.”

Darren explained: “As part of this contract, we will provide inspection, surveillance and quality management to ensure that the projects get the equipment and assets that are required to fulfil the operational requirements.

“This is a vital part of the process, especially when teams are relying on equipment coming from a vast, global supply chain. Our clients need to have confidence that the design and production of equipment is coming to fruition correctly at the right quality requirement to derisk the project.

“We have a global network of highly experienced people that we can confidently rely on, in locations such as the UK, Belgium and India. Bureau Veritas also has an established presence of over 17,000 employees across China, supported by 130 offices and laboratories throughout the country, positioning us at the heart of the global supply chain.

A leading player in UK’s CCS landscape

Bureau Veritas has a track record of more than 250GW in renewables and net-zero projects, supporting major power companies globally.

Now the company is positioning itself as a leading player in the CCS landscape in the UK.

Darren said: “As part of the whole vision for carbon capture and storage for Bureau Veritas, we are looking to enable our clients to progress towards net zero, and whilst there is an obvious focus on UK track 1 projects, the journey goes beyond this. It also compliments our portfolio which means we can support throughout the lifecycle of these important projects.

“We’re going to ensure our clients succeed in the NZT Power and NEP projects and then continuously ensure rigour and successful delivery in other areas too. At Bureau Veritas, we are completely committed to ensuring the successful delivery of the energy transition.

“Considering our experience in the oil and gas sector, there are many similarities to what we can apply to carbon capture. It’s really drawing on the strength of the people and portfolio of Bureau Veritas.

“We are looking to develop our other services in the area so we can look towards the future. There’s a great deal of support that we can give to these early developments as well as the wider supply chain amid the changing requirements of the market and the energy transition.”

