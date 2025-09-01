Energy industry weighs Badenoch’s North Sea oil pledge

The energy industry has been weighing up Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch’s plans to roll back net-zero initiatives in favour of increasing oil and gas production from the North Sea.

On the one hand, some industry players have welcomed the pledge to maximise the recovery of the basin’s remaining fossil fuel reserves.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) CEO David Whitehouse said: “As long as the UK continues to use oil and gas, it makes sense to produce as much of it as we can here at home. Every barrel of oil and gas we leave in the North Sea is a barrel we’ll need to import.

“Even in a net zero future, the UK will use 10-15 billion barrels of oil and gas between now and 2050.

“Current plans show the UK will produce less than 4bn barrels, leaving us increasingly reliant on imports. Producing it here supports jobs, strengthens our economy, and improves our energy security.”

However, he warned that oil and gas is not the sole answer to the UK’s energy needs, and that multiple energy sources and technologies will be needed, including offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and more.

“Oil and gas remain essential, not only for meeting current needs but also for providing the skills, infrastructure and investment to grow the energies of the future,” Whitehouse added.

“We therefore support reforms that enable further responsible production from the North Sea alongside investment in all forms of energy. Together, these measures will help secure a reliable, homegrown energy future for the UK.

“Policy decisions mean that jobs are being lost today. This is happening on a scale that would be unacceptable in any other sector.”

While the plan has yet to be formally announced, Badenoch vowed in a recent statement to get “all our oil and gas out of the North Sea” if her party is elected in the next general election.

She also said that she would remove all net-zero requirements on oil and gas companies drilling in the North Sea, claiming these have increased energy expenses for consumers.

Badenoch is expected to announce further measures in Aberdeen on Tuesday, including scrapping the need to reduce emissions or work on technologies such as carbon storage.

The move widens cracks in political consensus on the need to decarbonise the UK which Badenoch started in March when she branded net zero an “impossible” achievement by 2050.

Up until then, the Conservatives and Labour were on the same page when it came to the energy transition.

The previous government introduced multiple initiatives aimed at promoting renewables while pushing down fossil fuels, such as the Energy Profits Levy. These were continued or even ramped up under the current government.

RenewableUK executive director of policy Ana Musat said: “Electricity demand is set to surge in the UK over the next five to ten years, with more electric vehicles, data centres and heat pumps coming online.

“The best way to meet this demand is to scale up on renewables as fast as possible, as clean power projects generate electricity at a stable and predictable prices.”

She added: “The UK’s extractable oil and gas reserves in the North Sea have dwindled to a point where we can no longer rely on them to meet our growing power needs, so renewables need to be a key part of the generation mix if we are to achieve energy security.

“Reliance on oil and gas won’t reduce bills either, as the oil and gas we extract in UK waters is sold on international markets at volatile prices which we have no control over.

“The only way to strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce bills permanently is to focus our efforts on the transition to clean power”.

And Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) CEO Olivia Powis said: “Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a vital technology for sustaining a competitive industrial base in the UK, delivering a reliable, low-carbon energy system, and addressing climate change.

“Billions of pounds of private sector investment have already been committed to establishing CCUS clusters, reflecting strong confidence in the UK’s potential.

“Our analysis shows that full deployment of CCUS could create over 50,000 skilled jobs by 2050, as well as retain thousands of skilled jobs – maximising our offshore skills and expertise, attract £26 billion in private investment by 2030, and add £94 billion in Gross Value Added to the economy by 2050.”

Declining basin

Climate-focused groups have hit out at Badenoch’s pledge, warning that it would cause damage to an already struggling climate for minimal economic gains.

Greenpeace UK co-executive director Areeba Hamid argued against support fo oil and gas “after another summer of record heat and wildfires,” claiming the proposed policy “isn’t just reckless ignorance of the threat posed by the climate crisis – it’s also bad economics.”

“More oil and gas from the North Sea won’t make a dent on energy bills or create secure employment – the oil and gas industry was losing jobs even when new licences were handed out,” Hamid added.

The Greenpeace representative argued against “volatile gas markets controlled by autocrats like Putin” and in favour of “homegrown renewables” as a means to reduce bills, create jobs and help the UK economy.

Uplift executive director Tessa Khan echoed Hamid’s sentiments, adding: “The Conservatives’ obsession with supporting polluting, profiteering oil and gas giants failed to get them elected last year, and given the drought and record heat hitting the UK, it’s even more reckless now.”

She argued that the environmental guidelines currently in place are “the bare minimum needed to hold the industry to account”,

“Removing them will simply mean more emissions, more environmental harm and more handouts to oil and gas giants at the nation’s expense,” Khan added.

“Badenoch and the Conservatives are well aware that the North Sea is a declining basin – this is a geological reality.

“Chasing the last drops of oil and gas while dismantling net zero commitments would be a dangerous distraction from building the clean energy system that could actually cut bills and create jobs, ignoring the enormous opportunities that can be found in the UK’s immense reservoir of offshore wind resources.”

However, in statements during Good Morning Scotland from the BBC, Conservative shadow secretary of state for Scotland Andrew Bowie backed Badenoch’s plans.

“It’s certainly what’s best for the country,” he said.

“I think it’s really important that we get this industry, this world-leading industry, back to a position where international boardrooms have confidence that the North Sea is an investable basin, where we can protect tens of thousands of jobs in and around Aberdeen, but actually across Scotland and the UK, and ensure that we protect our energy security by getting more of the oil and gas that we will need for the next few decades, at least out of our own basin.”