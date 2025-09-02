The city most known for being the UK’s oil and gas capital has been deemed by policy makers as “expendable, necessary collateral damage on our quest for net zero”.

Speaking at its traditional business breakfast event starting the SPE Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen, chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick cited recent reports from the likes of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

“OEUK stating that almost 1,000 jobs are on course to be lost every month from now until 2030, we really are sleepwalking into repeating the mistakes of the ‘80s, mistakes that politicians of all parties swear will never be allowed to happen again.

“It feels a little bit like Aberdeen has been deemed expendable, necessary collateral damage on our quest for net zero.”

AGCC has been an active lobbyist against the government’s extension of the energy profits levy (EPL) and for the recent government backing for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology project in Peterhead.

He said results of a North Sea transition task force made up of the British Chambers of Commerce, academics, trade unions, supply chain companies offered an “agreed set of recommendations on fiscal and regulatory regimes accelerating low carbon technologies and creating pace through streamlining governance”.

He said: “The report was submitted to government in March, and so far, despite our very best efforts, it seems to have drowned in a giant lack of current consultation soup.”

He added AGCC has submitted “detailed responses” on behalf of its members, which he said was 1.300, to consultations led by Department of Energy and Net Security (DESNZ) as well as the UK Treasury, which is due to report on the future of the EPL

“I think it’s fair to say that outcomes are impatiently awaited,” Borthwick added.

He said the “prize” on offer to the UK if it followed recommendations was the “unlocking over £150 billion of additional GVA over the next 25 years”.

“And boy, does the nation need it. Our governments are getting policy wrong on tax – estimates from the OBR in 2022 set out that tax receipts of more than £35 billion would be taken from the North Sea across 2022 and 23 but actual receipts were less than half of that total due to the normalisation in prices and a marked slowdown in investment activity due to the EPL.”

Also spealing at the breakfast, Sarah Kimpton, vice president with consultancy DNV, highlighted the firm’s estimate that the UK will require 60bn barrels of oil equivalent to 2050.

DNV has predicted the UK is not likely to hit its net zero targets for a variety of reasons and that if that’s the case policy makers should take a pragmatic approach to UK oil and gas production.

“We need to make sure that we have the best energy security and the lowest carbon intensity and fossil fuels to keep the country going.”