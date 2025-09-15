‘Chasing the quixotic dream of Clean Power 2030’ – Interview with Michael Liebreich

Against a backdrop of industry dismay at Labour’s energy policy decisions, Energy Voice editor Mark Selby spoke to renowned analyst Michael Liebreich following his notorious appearance at the FT Hydrogen Summit, where he questioned the ‘green’ credentials of hydrogen, labelling it too costly to serve most of its stated applications.

The global hydrogen industry is certainly at a crossroads, with rising scepticism over project economics casting doubt over the nascent energy source’s role as a true carbon mitigator.

But is the net-zero dream really just a lot of political hot air or a case of breaking eggs to make an omelette? And which eggs are likely to crack first?

While trying not come across as a “Debbie Downer” on net zero, Liebreich said the UK needs to stop “chasing the quixotic dream of Clean Power 2030” and embrace a more pragmatic approach to decarbonisation…