Flotation Energy confident it will find an offtaker for Green Volt power

The company is open to bidding additional energy into an upcoming contracts for difference round.

September 3rd 2025, 4:52 pm Updated: September 3rd 2025, 4:52 pm
A floating wind turbine (right) and CNOOC's Buzzard platform in the North Sea. Image: Flotation Energy and Vargronn/CNOOC

Michael Behr

Flotation Energy believes it will find an offtaker for power from its landmark Green Volt floating wind farm, despite uncertainties caused by recent comments from CNOOC.

Speaking at Offshore Europe 2025, Green Volt project director Matthew Green said: “We are reviewing our options. We have a grid connection for 560 MW, but not all of the power has to pass through the export cable.”

Having received a contract for difference at last year’s Allocation Round 6 covering 400 MW, Green added that Floatation is also open to entering Green Volt’s remaining capacity in subsequent allocation rounds.

His comments come after CNOOC cast doubts on whether it would buy power from Green Volt to electricity its platform. CNOOC is the operator of Buzzard, one of the North Sea’s highest-production oil and gas fields.

Green Volt was licensed under the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) licensing round, which included aims to provide clean energy to decarbonise assets in the North Sea.

While a deal had never been formally confirmed, Buzzard had long been rumoured as a potential buyer for the wind farm’s power.

The Buzzard field, operated by CNOOC.

However, CNOOC cast doubts on whether it would commit to buying electricity from Green Volt, warning that the “current economic climate” is acting as a barrier.

Green Volt is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vårgrønn, and will be built around 50 miles off the north-eastern coast of Scotland in the outer Moray Firth.

In his project update, Green said the project is on track for completion and first power in 2029, with a final investment decision to be taken in 2026.

At 560 MW, Green Volt would become the world’s largest floating wind farm when it comes online.

In addition, Flotation Energy is currently defining its procurement strategy for several of the project’s key components, including turbines and floating foundations, and is still exploring which port to deliver the project from.

Green Volt Offshore Windfarm Location.

Cenos

Alongside Green Volt, Flotation and Vårgrønn are jointly developing the larger 1.35 GW Cenos floating wind project, which is due to come online in 2031.

Speaking separately at Offshore Europe 2025, Cenos project director Christopher Pearson called for more government action to drive floating wind.

“There are no clear incentives at this time,” he said.

Pearson said policy alignment was needed to support the electrification of oil and gas platforms, as well as repurposing North Sea skills, assets and supply chain for floating wind.

However, his comments came on the same day that Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said that, if her party were to win the next general election, she would remove net-zero requirements placed on oil rigs.

In comments to Energy Voice, a spokesperson for the Cenos project said: “We are fully committed to supporting oil and gas operators in the UKCS as they work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from North Sea production, in line with the North Sea Transition Deal.

“Our INTOG projects, Cenos and indeed Green Volt, offer oil and gas operators a solution for platform electrification and decarbonisation with clean power.

“These pioneering developments are kickstarting a new Scottish and UK supply chain in floating offshore wind, and they will create thousands of jobs and contribute billions to the economy. We are confident in delivering resilient projects that meet the requirements of our lease agreements.”

