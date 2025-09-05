UK energy ready for the transition – now what about government?

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK energy ready for the transition – now what about government?

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 proved that the UK’s energy sector is ready for the transition – now it’s time for government to make that possible.

September 5th 2025, 4:30 pm Updated: September 5th 2025, 4:30 pm
4 min read
Aberdeen skyline.© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Aberdeen skyline.

Ben Palmer, senior comms advisor at BIG Partnership

As helicopters buzzed overhead on their way back and forth from North Sea platforms and thousands of delegates shuffled around the grounds of the P&J Live, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Aberdeen is a city in its pomp. Even the Scottish Cup trophy made an appearance at SPE Offshore Europe (OE).

But it is not the 80s anymore. The North Sea is not the oil and gas hotspot it once was and, even if Aberdeen FC did win the Scottish Cup earlier this year, Alex Ferguson is no longer leading the local football club to continental dominance.

The halcyon days are over. Once a conference of excess where oil and gas professionals filled their pockets with freebies before indulging in what Aberdeen’s night life had to offer, OE is now instead a meeting of pragmatism.

Let’s cut to the chase: there’s a conflict at the heart of the UK’s energy sector that is inhibiting it. The oil and gas firms that once made abundant profits out of the North Sea are now strangled by the vice-like grip of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

Investment is being curtailed, jobs are being lost and the money that could be used to drive the energy transition is not being generated. It is no surprise that one of the strongest images of the conference was that of a room of raised hands, after OEUK chief executive Dave Whitehouse asked the audience to do so if they knew someone who had lost their job in recent months.

The people and the companies who make up the world-leading supply chain around Aberdeen are committed to reaching net zero by 2050, but policy isn’t allowing them to kick this movement into overdrive.

At a dinner on Tuesday night, DNV’s UK and Ireland chief Hari Vamadevan made the point that, by mid-century, the country will still require between 13 to 15 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), with anywhere between 2.5 billion and 4 billion coming from the North Sea. Analysts estimate that there is anywhere between 8.5 and 11 billion BOE left in the ultra-mature basin.

The message, therefore, was simple: we’re still going to be using oil and gas by 2050, so why not use our own cleaner resources rather than carbon intense LNG imports? It made for a compelling case for Labour to shift its stance.

Of course, a line of politicians made their way to the north-east of Scotland to show their support to the beleaguered sector. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch shifted the party’s standing closer to that of Reform’s and to ‘Drill Baby Drill’, but that sort of headline-grabbing move didn’t cut much mustard with the sector experts who recognise that North Sea reserves are limited.

The SNP’s Kate Forbes – who will step down from her role as an MSP next year – made the point that leaving people and jobs behind is not a transition, but a “betrayal”.

Michael Shanks, the energy minister, was the key Labour figure in the Granite City, and delivered a speech on the Tuesday of the conference stressing that the UK government will back the region and its workers. Encouraging policy in areas such as CCS, hydrogen and offshore wind send the right signals, but won’t release the sector from the fiscal handcuffs it finds itself in.

Keir Starmer, meanwhile, also made a recent trip to Scotland, making it as far north as Glasgow to highlight Norway’s purchase of five new British warships. The Prime Minister returned to London without taking any questions from the Scottish press pack.

Perhaps it was entirely coincidental that, while the conference was in full flow, Rachel Reeves announced that the Autumn Budget will take place on 26 November, but the timing could not have been more pertinent.

For the companies who invested the time and resources in making OE a success, they will hope that the statement will unveil tax policies that enable an acceleration of the transition.

Independent Wood Mackenzie analysis, unveiled during the conference, emphasised that investment attractiveness “hangs in the balance”. It also provided several key design elements that would make for an effective mechanism. The industry is full of people willing to provide logical, fair answers.

If SPE Offshore Europe 2025 proved anything, it’s that businesses are ready to step up. The people, the technology and the willingness is there. It is homegrown and it’s on our doorstep. It’s now over to government to create the environment that allows it to flourish.

Tags