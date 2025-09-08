Treat UK energy policy like defence, offshore sector pleads

As the UK’s previously longstanding consensus on net zero continues fracture, the offshore sector is pleading for politicians to tone down the rhetoric and treat energy policy like defence, which is led on the basis of ensuring national security and resilience not public opinion.

Speaking at a panel discussion on hydrogen, Veri Energy head of commercial Donna Sutherland criticised the UK Labour government’s “bonkers” approach to energy.

“[The way] they see oil and gas… we’re not considered, we’re to be basically wound down,” Sutherland said.

“And then they’re looking at hydrogen, electrification, and then CCUS, the reality is they don’t have a deliverable industrial energy strategy.”

Energy, defence and national security

Sutherland said UK politicians need to recognise the importance of energy in the world’s changing geopolitical landscape.

“You would never go out and ask our electorate how we should spend on defence and how we should spend in relation to defending our country,” she said.

“And we should be treating energy in the same way as that.

“And the reason being is because the GDP of our country, the resilience of our country, the resilience of our Ministry of Defence, is dependent on the energy that we create.”

To applause from the room, Sutherland said the UK needs to take a more national, strategic and engineering-led approach to energy policy.

“We design the system the right way. We design it from [a place of] what is our energy system today, what’s our energy infrastructure today, and what do we need to add incrementally to actually decarbonise and deliver to our legislative requirements,” she said.

“And I think if we take it and nationalise [the approach] and create that removal from that political football, I think we’ll actually be able to drive success in the UK.”

UK energy debate increasingly polarised

On the opening day of the SPE Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, political leaders swooped in to deliver contrasting messages on energy and net zero.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Labour energy minister Michael Shanks and SNP deputy first minister Kate Forbes all used the event deliver contrasting visions.

Absent from the event was Reform UK, but the spectre of the Nigel Farage-led party loomed large in the minds of many attendees.

While many industries might relish or even envy such focused attention from those in positions of power, for the energy sector it has become a source of immense frustration.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive David Whitehouse summed up the industry response to the political rhetoric in a speech to conference attendees.

In it, Whitehouse said the UK needs all the energy it can muster and pushed back against attempts to pit the oil and gas and renewables sectors against each other.

© Supplied by OEUK

That message of “and-and” was repeated throughout the event as executives criticised perceived attempts from politicians to polarise discussions around energy.

UK needs ‘pragmatic, not dogmatic’ energy policy

Appearing alongside Sutherland at Offshore Europe, Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) director of energy transition Martyn Tulloch agreed that the UK’s approach to energy policy needs to be “pragmatic, not dogmatic”.

He pointed to the electrification of offshore oil and gas infrastructure as an example.

In recent years, the Scottish and UK governments have both pushed for floating wind to be used to electrify platforms, but Tulloch said using e-methanol produced from green hydrogen to decarbonise gas turbines is an “overlooked” opportunity.

Tulloch also criticised proposals for hydrogen blending as a distraction from more impactful decarbonisation measures.

“If we’re too dogmatic, we’re going to play into the hands of populist politicians and the energy transition will be derailed,” he said.

“We need to have that middle ground and we need to be quite vociferous… to get some informed debate going and try and get away from the sort of school-ground politics that we have at the moment.”