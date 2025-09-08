Energy services firm EthosEnergy has won a multi-million contract expansion supporting gas compression packages across assets at Spirit Energy’s Morecambe hub.

The agreement is the third contract renewal since work was initiated in 2018 when Ethos was a joint venture firm owned by Wood and Siemens.

Wood announced the sale of its stake in the business to US private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP) for $138 million in a deal completing last year as it aimed to shore up its debt pile.

The Houston-headquartered firm said the extension reflects “the reputation EthosEnergy has earned by delivering reliable engineering expertise, transparent communication, and consistently high standards of operational delivery”.

Under the new five-year contract extension, Ethos will continue to provide support at Spirit’s North Morecambe Terminal in Barrow-in-Furness and to the and CPC offshore platform in the East Irish Sea.

Services managed from the company’s Dyce-based operations include embedded 24/7 offshore and onshore engineering teams, obsolescence management, and life extension strategies that help maximise asset uptime while reducing overall cost while also achieving “extended time between overhauls”.

EthosEnergy account manager, Luke Merson said: “We were asked a simple question: what savings can you bring us?

“Our answer was rooted in practical engineering. By refining maintenance intervals, managing obsolescence, and delivering these initiatives as a committed partner, we’ve demonstrated long-term value for our customer.”

James Edmondson, commercial director at Ethos added: “This contract showcases our unique market position.

“We offer the technical robustness you’d expect from an OEM, paired with the agility and customer alignment of an ISP. Partnering with us doesn’t mean compromise – it means innovation, value and performance.”

Spirit Energy’s Morecambe hub comprising three gas fields in North Morecambe, South Morecambe and Rhyl has been producing gas for 40 years.

Centrica, the majority owner of Spirit, is seeking to wind down production and redevelop the Morecambe Bay facility into a carbon capture and storage hub that would cater to industrial businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.