World’s largest jack-up platform has commenced operations and will be decommissioning assets in the North Sea operated by Perenco.

The Petrodec Obana, which was built specifically to address complex and heavy decommissioning work offshore, has been deployed following the completion of final trials.

The vessel is being deployed on the Galahad platform, a normally unattended (satellite) installation on block 48/12a in the Southern North Sea (SNS), where the programme includes topside and jacket removal.

After this, Obana will move to the Amethyst field for the removal of the jackets of the C1D, A2D and B1D platforms, expected to be completed and offloaded in The Netherlands later this year. The field, about 30 miles east of the Yorkshire coast, stopped producing in 2020.

Petrodec had previously removed topsides from the A2D platform at the Amethyst field using jack-up rig ERDA in 2023.

The French-owned oil and has operator initially received the green light from the UK Government to remove the four platforms in 2020.

The new vessel was built by Hoofddorp-based Petrodec, part of the Dutch services company affiliated with Perenco.

Completed at the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam, the six-legged Obana comprises 85% recycled steel and was engineered by merging two repurposed former drilling rigs, the Brage and Gabrus, with a newbuilt mid-section which was constructed in Dubai. The design was a collaboration between Petrodec, Dixstone’s specialist decommissioning arm, and Singapore-based Seatrium Offshore Technology.

Petrodec said she will be be available to support operators’ decommissioning needs once work on Amethyst completes.

Petrodec general manager Rainier Verhulst, said: “Having recently completed the construction of Petrodec Obana, it is excellent to see the newest addition to the fleet already fulfilling its role in the energy transition, decommissioning offshore platforms.”

Dixstone CEO, Louis Hannecart, said: “In only four years, the Obana project has gone from concept to now being deployed in the market, fulfilling its role as an important decommissioning tool and supporting sustainable operations.

“Obana is a fantastic addition to the fleet and marks an important moment in the continued growth and development of the group.