The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

World’s largest jack-up platform starts first job decommissioning in the North Sea

The Petrodec Obana has commenced work removing Perenco UK assets including Galahad and Amethyst.

September 8th 2025, 7:54 am Updated: September 8th 2025, 7:54 am
2 min read
Petrodec Obana© Supplied by Dixstone
Petrodec Obana is the world?s largest self-elevating, heavy lift, jack-up vessel of its type.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

World’s largest jack-up platform has commenced operations and will be decommissioning assets in the North Sea operated by Perenco.

The Petrodec Obana, which was built specifically to address complex and heavy decommissioning work offshore, has been deployed following the completion of final trials.

The vessel is being deployed on the Galahad platform, a normally unattended (satellite) installation on block 48/12a in the Southern North Sea (SNS), where the programme includes topside and jacket removal.

After this, Obana will move to the Amethyst field for the removal of the jackets of the C1D, A2D and B1D platforms, expected to be completed and offloaded in The Netherlands later this year. The field, about 30 miles east of the Yorkshire coast, stopped producing in 2020.

Petrodec had previously removed topsides from the A2D platform at the Amethyst field using jack-up rig ERDA in 2023.

The French-owned oil and has operator initially received the green light from the UK Government to remove the four platforms in 2020.

The new vessel was built by Hoofddorp-based Petrodec, part of the Dutch services company affiliated with Perenco.

Completed at the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam, the six-legged Obana comprises 85% recycled steel and was engineered by merging two repurposed former drilling rigs, the Brage and Gabrus, with a newbuilt mid-section which was constructed in Dubai. The design was a collaboration between Petrodec, Dixstone’s specialist decommissioning arm, and Singapore-based Seatrium Offshore Technology.

Petrodec said she will be be available to support operators’ decommissioning needs once work on Amethyst completes.

Petrodec general manager Rainier Verhulst, said: “Having recently completed the construction of Petrodec Obana, it is excellent to see the newest addition to the fleet already fulfilling its role in the energy transition, decommissioning offshore platforms.”

Dixstone CEO, Louis Hannecart, said: “In only four years, the Obana project has gone from concept to now being deployed in the market, fulfilling its role as an important decommissioning tool and supporting sustainable operations.

“Obana is a fantastic addition to the fleet and marks an important moment in the continued growth and development of the group.

Tags