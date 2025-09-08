What did we learn from the Reform party conference?

Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns’ rendition of her self-written song ‘Insomniac’ was meant to be a jibe at the political landscape as she burst onto the conference stage.

Still, it is those working in the energy sector who will be more likely to experience sleepless nights after the net zero noise from the Reform party conference.

Delegates voted in favour of a motion to repeal the 2008 climate change act, which established a legally binding framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.

Key elements include statutory emission targets, the rolling five-year carbon budgeting system and the UK’s independent advisory body, the Climate Change Committee.

Additionally, party members voted in favour of a motion to abolish the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) – to be replaced by an ‘energy security group’.

Considerations of motions on party policy and strategy by Reform members will be discussed by the party’s board and could drive policy direction ahead of the next election.

Battle lines drawn for the next election

The conference, held at the NEC in Birmingham, was awash with net zero rhetoric, from party leader Nigel Farage labelling net zero as an “utter disaster”, to the party chair sniping at energy secretary Ed Miliband, calling him “mad Ed swivel-eyed Miliband”.

Reform chairman David Bull took to the stage on the morning of the first day, labelling Ed Miliband as “the biggest joker in the pack”, claiming the energy secretary’s “obsession with net zero is going to cost us £800 billion”.

“Even though we only emit 1% of global emissions, he is going to rip up our countryside, destroying it with pylons, substations, and windmills,” he added.

This was followed by Nigel Farage’s earlier-than-expected speech, where he berated the Labour energy policy as a “complete and utter disaster” before reproaching Kemi Badenoch’s “drill baby drill” remarks.

Farage said: “Who was it that put 75% super taxes on North Sea exploration? Who was it that committed net zero to law in this country? They should not be believed; they should not be listened to.”

Aside from the main stage flourish of sound bites and grand reveals – such as Nadine Dorries joining the Reform ranks after defecting from the Conservatives – it was the fringe events that shed some more light on what the energy policy landscape could look like should Reform win a general election.

Scathing review of net zero and carbon capture

On wider renewables, Watt Logic founder Kathryn Porter was skeptical about the finances involved with renewables.

She said: “We began subsidising renewables because we were told that these were immature technologies that needed some support to come to market,” adding, “Well, that was back in 1990. If after 35 years, these technologies are not mature enough to stand on their own feet, I think we need to face the reality that they never will be.”

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) received the same affection from the panel, with Centre for Better Britain energy policy lead Jonathon Kitson telling delegates the CCS “simply doesn’t work.”

“I think broadly subsidising more expensive things is something we don’t want to do,” he added.

The UK currently has two major CCS projects in HyNet and the East Coast Cluster.

HyNet, based in north west England and Wales, will remove carbon dioxide emissions directly from energy-intensive industries, transporting via an underground pipeline and storing these emissions in depleted oil and gas reservoirs under the seabed.

Repurposed underground pipes will transport captured CO2 emitted from major industry across the north west and North Wales, into almost-empty gas fields under the sea in Liverpool Bay.

The East Coast Cluster consists of two adjacent clusters, Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber.

The two clusters share the endurance storage reservoir which is operated by the Northern Endurance Partnership.

Positivity for the North Sea

On the North Sea, Net Zero Watch campaign director Maurice Cousins said: “We are also working with others to set out a long-term plan in terms of how we can get back to energy abundance.

“That includes supporting domestic hydrocarbon expansion, including supporting the North Sea. Contrary to the myths that are being promoted by the green blob, the North Sea is not on its last legs,” he added.

From calls to dismantle the UK’s net zero framework to a wholesale rejection of renewables and carbon capture, the battle lines ahead of the general election, at least from a Reform standpoint, have been drawn.