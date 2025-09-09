Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest renewable electricity supplier, has unexpectedly spoken out in support of North Sea drilling.

He has said that importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the UK is “dirtier” than producing natural gas domestically through local drilling and exploration.

“When we’re shipping LNG, liquefied natural gas, around the world, it is a lot dirtier than using locally produced gas,” Jackson told the Telegraph. “So if we’re going to produce gas then I’ve got no problem in using local stuff.”

His remarks come amid growing debate over North Sea drilling since Labour blocked new oil and gas licences. In March, energy secretary Ed Miliband launched a consultation confirming the party’s pledge to stop approvals granting the exploration of new fields.

As part of the party’s manifesto, Labour pledged not to revoke existing North Sea licences but said it would not issue exploration licences for “new fields”. Miliband told a committee in Westminster in January that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) would consult with industry, trade unions and workers on North Sea licensing, the result of which is due soon.

“Our manifesto was clear about this, which is, we will keep existing oil and gas fields open for their lifetime, decades to come, we will not issue new licences to explore new fields,” Miliband said.

A High Court case will meanwhile decide the fate of more than 28 existing oil and gas licences that were granted in the last licensing round. The judge is expected to make a decision, which has been delayed, by the autumn. The challenge, brought by environmental group Oceana, concerns historic licences, many of which overlap with marine-protected areas, and whether they were granted lawfully.

This case comes after another High Court decision, which found consents granted to operators Equinor and Shell on the Rosebank and Jackdaw, two of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in the North Sea, were unlawful. The oil and gas firms are currently in the process of resubmitting environmental impact assessments (EIAs) in order to secure revised consents next year.

Reliance on foreign imports of LNG is expected to push up the price of gas due to the costs associated with production and shipping.

Studies suggest that LNG imports are up to four times more carbon intensive, or polluting for the environment, than natural gas due to these additional processes, namely cooling, regasification and transportation.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority, LNG has nearly quadruple the carbon intensity of UK-produced gas when production and transport are taken into account. However, when combustion is considered, the real environmental cost of LNG is estimated to involve additional carbon emissions of only 15% to 17%, separate studies suggest.

LNG is increasingly a strategic target for supermajors such as Shell, whose chief executive Wael Sawan said that the company is targeting regasification of LNG at the Isle of Grain following its acquisition a year ago of LNG business Pavilion Energy.

Shell completed its acquisition of Pavilion in April, which gave it access to regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal.

The Isle of Grain LNG terminal is the largest in Europe and is a strategic asset for the UK’s gas industry, located off the Kentish east coast. Last month National Grid sold the terminal to British Gas owner Centrica and American private equity firm Equity Capital Partners (ECP) in a £1.5 billion deal.

This came after it struck a £20bn deal to important gas from Norwegian energy company Equinor through to 2035, although most of these supplies will likely be sent to the UK via pipeline. This replaced a previous 10-year supply contract between the companies running from 2015 to 2025.

Jackson’s comments align with growing political support for “home grown” North Sea development and production. Although he has also voiced concern that carbon capture allows oil and gas companies to keep their grip on the energy sector and associated investment would be better spent on renewables.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch said in advance of attending the SPE Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen this month that the UK should be focused on “maximising extraction” from the North Sea.

US president Donald Trump has meanwhile described the North Sea region as a “treasure chest” that can generate lower cost energy.

Reform has also said that the party, if elected in the 2029 general election, would begin North Sea drilling.

Jackson did not respond to a request for comment before publication.