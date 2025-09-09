It was at the opening debate at SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen last week that Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques said: “I want to keep away from politics, which we’ve heard quite a lot of.”

His comments came after energy minister Michael Shanks and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch both made speeches laying out and attacking opposing visions for the North Sea.

Vasques’ sentiment was one echoed throughout the week as industry figures consistently called for a unified approach to the UK’s energy industry, rather than the more divisive rhetoric supplied by the politicians.

One commentator was former North Sea Midstream Partners head and current CEO of Concordia Energy, Sayma Cox.

During one panel, she said: “My biggest wish is on the political parties – if they can think of what is collectively best for the UK and come together to be able to drive that forward and not just oppose views of another party to create a sensational headline, that would solve so many problems.”

Breaking consensus

It was earlier in the year that then-CEO of Corio Generation, Jonathan Cole, noted that the UK was one of two countries among the biggest economies where there is a political consensus between the leading parties on the need to drive renewable energy, the other being one-party China.

But since then, the consensus has been looking shakier. On the one hand, Reform, which is trying to take over from the Tories as the leading right-wing party, has been wearing its clean energy scepticism on its sleeve.

The party’s deputy leader Richard Tice threatened renewable energy developers with cancelling contracts for difference awarded under the upcoming Allocation Round 7 (AR7).

© PA

Badenoch’s comments, both before and during Offshore Europe, seem designed to take the lead from Reform and place the Conservatives as the public’s pro-oil party of choice.

Previously, she threw doubt on the UK’s net zero target, and at the event, she announced a break with her party’s previous renewables focus to promote oil and gas, should she lead the government after the next general election.

Badenoch vowed to maximise extraction, and central to this was rolling back the North Sea Transitional Authority’s net zero mandate, which she said “creates a regulatory chilling effect, with fewer firms willing to commit capital to UK waters”.

She vowed to scrap requirements for drilling rigs to become net zero, arguing that “rigs don’t need to be net zero, they need to produce energy”.

And she said that a prospective Conservative government would put the presumption in favour of new oil and gas projects while preventing approved projects, such as Rosebank, from being held up by judicial reviews.

She also pre-empted criticism that it was the Conservative government that originally brought in the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

“Those of us who always opposed the levy are now in charge,” Badenoch said.

‘This cannot ever be a binary choice between one industry or another,’ says Shanks

But before Badenoch took to the stage, energy minister Michael Shanks had his chance to speak. For the most part, he laid out a familiar vision for the North Sea.

“The truth is we are in transition and we have been for decades,” he said. But he added that there was still space for fossil fuels.

“This cannot ever be a binary choice between one industry or another. And so even as we go all out for clean power, oil and gas will continue to play a crucial role for decades to come.”

But for an audience of energy industry insiders, his government’s actions speak louder than words, including the proposed ban on new oil and gas licences and extending the EPL until 2030.

Shanks’ comments made it clear he was committed to backing renewables as the future of the UK’s energy sector.

© Supplied by Mathew Perry/DCT Med

“We know that the way to take back control of our energy security is to build a diverse energy system, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the industries of the future here in Britain and showing much-needed leadership in the fight against irreversible climate change.”

And before he was done, he made sure to get a pre-emptive jibe at Badenoch before she took his place at the podium.

“It’s easy to stick a few lines in a political press release and call it a policy, but the hard work of stewarding the future of this industry is far too complicated for that.”

Of course, Badenoch said in her speech that energy policy is not just about “political slogans” as both sides accused each other of the same thing.

Battle lines

While the two main political parties planted their flags on opposing sides, the energy industry doesn’t want to be the terrain they fight their battle on.

While few people mentioned Badenoch’s or Shank’s comments directly, it seemed like much of the discussion took place under their shadow.

BP senior vice-president Louise Kingham, during the opening session, seemed warm to taking pressure off the oil and gas sector.

“Oil and gas will continue to be a vital part of the energy mix for decades to come,” she said.

But, like many other people, she emphasised that fossil fuels are part of the energy transition, and maintaining oil and gas production cannot come at the expense of renewable energy – unlike the threats made by Reform.

© Supplied by Energy Institute

“The world is in a state of energy addition. We’re not in a world of subtraction, so it’s ‘and’, not ‘or’, in terms of the resources that we must be able to harness,” she said.

“The challenge of how we get to near net zero has been somewhat redefined,” she added. “It’s not a wholly different challenge. But it’s one that’s multi-dimensional and needs a broader, more pragmatic and balanced response.

“What’s clearer than ever before, after the effects of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is that we cannot take energy security for granted.

“We cannot take affordability of energy for granted, and a better energy future is one where energy is secure and affordable, as well as increasingly lower carbon.”

And University of Aberdeen professor John Underhill added: “Energy is a continuum, it shouldn’t be seen as polarised between oil and gas and green jobs, it’s about energy.”

It seems that Reform leader Nigel Farage struck a political nerve when he branded the debate around net zero as the “next Brexit”.

Both Reform and the Conservatives seem to be vying to be the champion of the oil and gas sector, while Labour wants to keep the momentum behind renewables in the North Sea.

While it may play well to voters, energy sector representatives at Offshore Europe were calling for a pragmatic and blended approach.

As one commentator said on the sidelines of the conference, the politicians need to listen more.