UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has reportedly rebuffed an attempt by the Prime Minister to shift him from the position in a cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle came following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner last week.

According to ITV political editor Robert Peston, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attempted to move Miliband to cover Rayner’s housing, communities and local government portfolio.

But Peston said Miliband “refused to leave energy and climate change” despite being Sir Keir’s “first choice” for the job.

“This appears to have been the one part of the reshuffle that didn’t quite go Starmer’s way,” Peston wrote on social media.

Instead, Steve Reed moved across to the housing portfolio from his previous position as environment and rural affairs secretary.

Energy Voice has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for comment.

Energy department reshuffle

While Miliband managed to stay in his post, there were other ministerial changes within DESNZ as part of the reshuffle, including additional representation for Scotland.

© Supplied by UK Government

Climate minister and Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy has been dropped from the ministry and will be replaced by Leeds North West MP Katie White.

Before entering politics, White was a campaigner with Friends of the Earth and WWF, and previously held roles within DESNZ predecessor the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

White said she was “over the moon” to serve as UK climate minister.

“It is a huge responsibility, but also a real privilege,” she said.

“Tackling the climate crisis is not just about policy papers and targets, it is about protecting the places we love, supporting people today, and making sure future generations can thrive.

“The challenges we face are serious, but there is also real hope.”

Another Scottish energy minister

Meanwhile, minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh has moved across to the housing and local government department.

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West MP Martin McCluskey will also move across to DESNZ having previously served as an assistant whip.

Born in Greenock, the Oxford-educated MP worked in the public sector and for the VSO UK charity before being elected to Gourock Council in 2022.

McCluskey said he looks forward to working within DESNZ on “some of the biggest issues facing my constituents and the country”.

He was elected to Westminster in 2024, and will now join Scottish Labour colleague and energy minister Michael Shanks within the energy department.

Labour peer Lord Patrick Vallance has also joined DESNZ as minister of state in addition to maintaining his role across the science, research and innovation portfolio.

A medical doctor, Lord Vallance previously served as the UK government’s chief scientific adviser from 2018 to 2023.

Prior to that, Vallance was president of research and development at GlaxoSmithKline and held roles at UCL Medical School and the NHS.