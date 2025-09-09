The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Miliband reportedly rebuffs attempt to move him from energy portfolio

Ed Miliband reportedly "refused to leave" energy portfolio amid a wider reshuffle in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

September 9th 2025, 12:40 pm
2 min read
Energy secretary Ed Miliband© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Energy secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to the ORE Catapult Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen.

Mathew Perry

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has reportedly rebuffed an attempt by the Prime Minister to shift him from the position in a cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle came following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner last week.

According to ITV political editor Robert Peston, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attempted to move Miliband to cover Rayner’s housing, communities and local government portfolio.

But Peston said Miliband “refused to leave energy and climate change” despite being Sir Keir’s “first choice” for the job.

“This appears to have been the one part of the reshuffle that didn’t quite go Starmer’s way,” Peston wrote on social media.

Instead, Steve Reed moved across to the housing portfolio from his previous position as environment and rural affairs secretary.

Energy Voice has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for comment.

Energy department reshuffle

While Miliband managed to stay in his post, there were other ministerial changes within DESNZ as part of the reshuffle, including additional representation for Scotland.

© Supplied by UK Government
New faces in the UK government’s energy department: (L-R) Martin McCluskey, Katie White and Lord Patrick Vallance.

Climate minister and Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy has been dropped from the ministry and will be replaced by Leeds North West MP Katie White.

Before entering politics, White was a campaigner with Friends of the Earth and WWF, and previously held roles within DESNZ predecessor the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

White said she was “over the moon” to serve as UK climate minister.

“It is a huge responsibility, but also a real privilege,” she said.

“Tackling the climate crisis is not just about policy papers and targets, it is about protecting the places we love, supporting people today, and making sure future generations can thrive.

“The challenges we face are serious, but there is also real hope.”

Another Scottish energy minister

Meanwhile, minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh has moved across to the housing and local government department.

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West MP Martin McCluskey will also move across to DESNZ having previously served as an assistant whip.

Born in Greenock, the Oxford-educated MP worked in the public sector and for the VSO UK charity before being elected to Gourock Council in 2022.

McCluskey said he looks forward to working within DESNZ on “some of the biggest issues facing my constituents and the country”.

He was elected to Westminster in 2024, and will now join Scottish Labour colleague and energy minister Michael Shanks within the energy department.

Labour peer Lord Patrick Vallance has also joined DESNZ as minister of state in addition to maintaining his role across the science, research and innovation portfolio.

A medical doctor, Lord Vallance previously served as the UK government’s chief scientific adviser from 2018 to 2023.

Prior to that, Vallance was president of research and development at GlaxoSmithKline and held roles at UCL Medical School and the NHS.

Tags