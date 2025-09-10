The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

‘Reform this tax now’ demand as UK labelled an ‘unstable’ fiscal regime

OEUK boss David Whitehouse calls for an immediate end to the windfall tax as Ineos shifts billions of investment to US.

September 10th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse wears a t-shirt encompassing the offshore sector's "all energy" message during his speech at SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen .© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse wears a t-shirt encompassing the offshore sector's "all energy" message during his speech at SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen on Wednesday 3 September 2025.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Energy industry trade boss David Whitehouse has demanded an immediate end to the UK’s energy profits levy (EPL), which was blamed by Grangemouth owner Ineos as a reason for stopping investment in the UK.

Whitehouse, the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), warned “there is no time to lose – jobs are being lost today” after Ineos Energy chairman Brian Gilvary said his firm has “stopped investing in Britain”.

Ineos, owned by billionaire Manchester United Football Club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was joint owner along with China’s PetroChina in Scotland’s last oil refinery in Grangemouth, which shut down with the loss of over 400 jobs.

Gilvary blasted the UK’s tax system for the firm’s recent plans to divert £3 billion to US, which he claims has a “proper fiscal regime” despite wildly swinging tariffs and legal challenges under the Trump administration.

“The problem is that the UK has become one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world from a perspective of natural resources and energy,” said Gilvary.

“It means we cannot invest with any certainty because we can’t be sure what future tax rates will be.”

Ineos hydrogen fund
Ineos Energy executive chairman Brian Gilvary

Whitehouse said these latest comments add to other energy industry figures who have criticised the levy, which the Labour Government has extended to 2030.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, has also called for a pragmatic approach, stating imports of LNG are “a lot dirtier than using locally produced gas” and that domestic production of fossil fuels should be part of the energy mix in order to keep UK energy bills affordable.

US-owned operator Apache has also blamed the EPL for its decision to shut down its North Sea operations earlier than initially planned, by 2029, citing  “onerous financial impact of the EPL” and new regulatory requirements for making continued production uneconomic.

Apache offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen. © Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomson
Apache offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen. Image: DCT/ Kami Thomson

Chevron is also preparing to exit the North Sea after more than 55 years, joining a trend of global operators retreating from the UK basin amid fiscal uncertainty and declining competitiveness.

OEUK has proposed reforms to the EPL that it claims will support 23,000 additional jobs by 2030 as well as unlock £12 billion in additional tax receipts by 2050 for the tax man.

Whitehouse said: “There is no time to lose – jobs are being lost today. The offer from industry is clear – reform to this tax now to protect UK jobs, investment and the economy. The North Sea has been the powerhouse of the UK’s industrial success and prosperity and with the right fiscal and economic policies it can be the platform for an era of economic success.

“Politicians have the power and the responsibility to make this happen. OEUK’s recent report showed the profoundly negative impact of the current energy profits levy on the UK economy and our sector. It will struggle to make 40% of the tax revenues originally projected as it’s choking investment, but if changes are put in place by 2026 and announced in this budget this sector could contribute an additional £137 billion to the value of the economy by 2050.

“As many as 1,000 UK oil and gas jobs a month are being lost— this would be unacceptable in any other sector. This trend is set to continue until at least 2030. At the same time we are seeing record-breaking energy imports, which are more carbon intensive and subtract jobs and value from the economy. Our message is simple – act now and work with industry to safeguard jobs and unlock the growth the whole economy needs.”

“What happens to the North Sea does not stay in the North Sea. It ripples across sectors through Aberdeen, Grangemouth, Humberside, Teesside, Tyneside, East Anglia, the Northwest. It undermines our manufacture of fuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals. We risk an industrial contagion.”

Tags