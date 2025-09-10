Energy industry trade boss David Whitehouse has demanded an immediate end to the UK’s energy profits levy (EPL), which was blamed by Grangemouth owner Ineos as a reason for stopping investment in the UK.

Whitehouse, the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), warned “there is no time to lose – jobs are being lost today” after Ineos Energy chairman Brian Gilvary said his firm has “stopped investing in Britain”.

Ineos, owned by billionaire Manchester United Football Club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was joint owner along with China’s PetroChina in Scotland’s last oil refinery in Grangemouth, which shut down with the loss of over 400 jobs.

Gilvary blasted the UK’s tax system for the firm’s recent plans to divert £3 billion to US, which he claims has a “proper fiscal regime” despite wildly swinging tariffs and legal challenges under the Trump administration.

“The problem is that the UK has become one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world from a perspective of natural resources and energy,” said Gilvary.

“It means we cannot invest with any certainty because we can’t be sure what future tax rates will be.”

Whitehouse said these latest comments add to other energy industry figures who have criticised the levy, which the Labour Government has extended to 2030.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, has also called for a pragmatic approach, stating imports of LNG are “a lot dirtier than using locally produced gas” and that domestic production of fossil fuels should be part of the energy mix in order to keep UK energy bills affordable.

US-owned operator Apache has also blamed the EPL for its decision to shut down its North Sea operations earlier than initially planned, by 2029, citing “onerous financial impact of the EPL” and new regulatory requirements for making continued production uneconomic.

© Supplied by DCT/ Kami Thomson

Chevron is also preparing to exit the North Sea after more than 55 years, joining a trend of global operators retreating from the UK basin amid fiscal uncertainty and declining competitiveness.

OEUK has proposed reforms to the EPL that it claims will support 23,000 additional jobs by 2030 as well as unlock £12 billion in additional tax receipts by 2050 for the tax man.

Whitehouse said: “There is no time to lose – jobs are being lost today. The offer from industry is clear – reform to this tax now to protect UK jobs, investment and the economy. The North Sea has been the powerhouse of the UK’s industrial success and prosperity and with the right fiscal and economic policies it can be the platform for an era of economic success.

“Politicians have the power and the responsibility to make this happen. OEUK’s recent report showed the profoundly negative impact of the current energy profits levy on the UK economy and our sector. It will struggle to make 40% of the tax revenues originally projected as it’s choking investment, but if changes are put in place by 2026 and announced in this budget this sector could contribute an additional £137 billion to the value of the economy by 2050.

“As many as 1,000 UK oil and gas jobs a month are being lost— this would be unacceptable in any other sector. This trend is set to continue until at least 2030. At the same time we are seeing record-breaking energy imports, which are more carbon intensive and subtract jobs and value from the economy. Our message is simple – act now and work with industry to safeguard jobs and unlock the growth the whole economy needs.”

“What happens to the North Sea does not stay in the North Sea. It ripples across sectors through Aberdeen, Grangemouth, Humberside, Teesside, Tyneside, East Anglia, the Northwest. It undermines our manufacture of fuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals. We risk an industrial contagion.”