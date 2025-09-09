The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Cerulean Winds submits offshore application for Aspen floating wind farm

The project is on track to take a final investment decision next year.

September 9th 2025, 3:06 pm
2 min read
Cerulean INTOG© Supplied by Cerulean Winds
A visualisation of one of the Cerulean Winds floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Michael Behr

Cerulean Winds has submitted the offshore consent application for its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea.

In addition, the documents lodged with the Scottish Government Marine directorate include the supporting environmental impact assessment (EIA) for Aspen, setting out how the wind farm will minimise impacts of the environment and other sea users.

This submission paves the way for the developer to push its engagement with the Scottish supply chain.

Cerulean Winds senior director Colin Maciver said: “We plan to build upon the pre-application engagements and look forward to proactive and meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to ensure the submission is well understood and practical solutions can be taken to ensure any remaining uncertainty or questions are addressed.”

Cerulean Winds founders with Energy Minister Michael Shanks. © Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Cerulean Winds founders with Energy Minister Michael Shanks.

Aspen

Located approximately 62 miles (100km) offshore, the Aspen floating offshore wind farm forms one of three 1GW floating offshore wind farms that Cerulean Winds is developing, alongside Beech and Cedar.

The three projects received their licences in 2023 under the innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) round. The projects aim to help oil and gas operators decarbonise their operations and build a Scottish floating offshore wind manufacturing base.

Combined, the projects are expected to involve around 300 turbines.

Cerulean Winds previously said it expects Aspen to attract £10.9 billion of investment across its 50-year lifespan, which will provide £4.1bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK, with £2.8bn in Scotland.

In addition, Cerulean Winds said the project will support more than 1,000 jobs through its contracting parties –NOV, Siemens Energy, Bilfinger, Ocean Installer, alongside Haventus.

Floating wind

Cerulean Winds previously chose Haventus’ Ardersier Energy Transition Facility to serve as all three projects’ strategic hub.

Aspen is currently on track to take a final investment decision in 2026, with first power between 2028 and 2029, and full operations by 2030.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson added: “The submission of Aspen’s offshore consent applications is an important step in realising the UK’s floating offshore wind potential. It allows us to progress towards securing consent for one of the UK’s most significant floating offshore wind developments and to do so with a clear commitment to environmental responsibility.

“This milestone enables us to move forward with delivering 1GW of clean power and supporting over 1,000 jobs by anchoring a new industrial base for floating wind in Scotland. Aspen will play a major role in accelerating the energy transition and reducing emissions from oil and gas operations, all while creating long-term economic value for communities across the country.”

