Gas and renewables to anchor energy system amid record uncertainty – IEA

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol has warned that, with uncertainty in the energy sector at an all-time high, natural gas and renewables are set to play a crucial balancing act in meeting demand and security over the coming decade.

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan on Tuesday, Birol painted a global picture where record power demand, growing LNG supply and surging African energy demand are reshaping the market.

“Uncertainty has never been so high in the energy business,” Birol told delegates. “There are huge uncertainties and it reduces the appetite of some investors in some areas.”

He said electricity demand was being supercharged by three structural shifts: artificial intelligence (AI), the rapid uptake of air conditioning and electric vehicle sales, warning that demand growth would be unlike anything previously seen.

Energy equity

On the supply side, Birol pointed to an “unprecedented” wave of LNG projects coming online between now and 2030.

He said the world will add 300 Bcm of LNG supply over the next five years – the equivalent of what the world has built over the last 30 years – with the bulk of new volumes from the US, Qatar and Canada.

This would put “a lot of downward pressure on prices… good news for consumers, for Europe, for Japan and others.” Around 75% of these new cargoes will be flexible, he added, boosting liquidity and resilience in global gas markets.

Turning to Africa, Birol stressed the importance of gas in both development and energy equity. Some 550 million Africans still lack access to electricity, while four in five households rely on wood for cooking.

“To deny Africa not to develop its gas reserves would not be just,” he argued, noting that even if the continent developed all discovered gas, emissions would rise from just 3% of the global total today to only 3.4%.

Birol also pushed back on narratives that renewables are losing momentum, pointing out that solar and wind are growing fast worldwide – but grid bottlenecks are the main brake.

“Last year 700 GW of renewables came to the netw0rk, but 1,500 GW [are waiting in the queue]. It is criminal from an economic point of view,” he said.

On oil, he defended the IEA’s lower demand forecasts against OPEC’s more bullish view. “We are seeing slowing down of oil demand growth… this is happening because of China’s economic slowdown and electric cars,” he said.

With major new supply from the US, Canada and Brazil, he suggested oversupply is helping drive oil to the “$60-plus” range seen today.

Birol also highlighted the security risk in critical minerals, where 70% of refining capacity is concentrated in China. “For me, the number one golden rule of energy security is diversification. We are going into concentration,” he said.

Supply paradox

Birol’s remarks underscore the paradox of today’s global gas market: LNG supply growth promises lower prices and stronger security for Europe and Asia, but risks undercutting investment in renewables if policymakers backslide.

His intervention on Africa’s right to develop gas – framed as a justice issue with negligible global emissions impact – will resonate at COP discussions where equity and transition pathways for the global south are hotly debated.

At the same time, his suggestion that oil demand growth has peaked – and that supply surpluses are mounting – positions the IEA in direct contrast to OPEC’s bullish narrative.

With renewables deployment outpacing grid capacity, Birol’s call for infrastructure reform may be his most pointed message to governments ahead of COP30 in Brazil.