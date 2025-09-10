The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

SSEN applies to build major grid connection in Scottish waters

Eastern Green Link 3 will run from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire to Walpole in Norfolk.

September 10th 2025, 4:06 pm
2 min read
Michael Behr

SSEN Transmission has applied to build a major grid project that will connect Aberdeenshire and West Norfolk – Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3).

The documents submitted for the marine licence application cover installing and operating EGL3’s marine elements in Scottish waters, and where the 2GW, 423 mile-long (680km) cable will make landfall.

With the application now submitted to the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate , a determination is expected within the next twelve months.

EGL3 project director James Johnson said: “In preparing our application, we’ve worked closely with local communities – including marine stakeholders – and collaborated with other third-party developers and asset owners in the region.

“We would like to thank all those who provided feedback as part of our pre-application consultation process, which has been so valuable in helping to shape our proposals. We now look forward to working with the MD-LOT team and other stakeholders throughout the determination process.”

A map showing proposed cable routes for the Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 4 subsea cable projects. Image: National Grid © Supplied by National Grid
A map showing proposed cable routes for the Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 4 subsea cable projects. Image: National Grid

SSEN Transmission is developing EGL3 along with National Grid Electricity Transmission.

The two companies previously undertook consultations for EGL3, along with two of its sister projects, EGL4 and EGL5.

The consultation explored routing EGL3’s cables entirely outside the Holderness offshore marine conservation zone, an area of the Southern North Sea protected for its diverse seabed which hosts a range of species of fish and other marine life.

The Eastern Green Link projects form part of a major grid redevelopment programme that aims to prepare the UK for additional renewable energy capacity.

The great grid upgrade includes a total of 17 major infrastructure projects, including the EGL1 and EGL2 projects, both of which have received major funding packages and seen construction work start.

Among the projects looking to come online in the future are over 32GW of capacity from offshore wind farms in Scottish waters. Grid connections like EGL3 are essential to move this power down to population centres across England.

In addition, other projects, including other Eastern Green Links, benefitted from HVDC cable contracts issued under a £59bn supply chain framework.

