CO2 ‘not a pollutant’ according to team ‘behind’ Reform policy

From the covid vaccine giving the King cancer, to electric vehicles being remotely controlled by the government, the Reform conference was awash with conspiracy theories and misinformation.  

September 11th 2025, 8:54 am Updated: September 11th 2025, 8:54 am
3 min read
Floyd March

While Reform leaders looked to kick on from last week’s party conference, it has been the platforming of conspiracy theorists that has grabbed the headlines – net zero was at the centre of most.

During the ‘climate change realism’ panel, several theories on the climate were announced to delegates, which generally received large applause.

The first, by Heartland UK & Europe director Lois Perry, who claimed that the only reason the government mandated electric vehicles was “to control us, tax us, take our money, and liberty,” adding “they want us in electric cars, electric cars that can be remotely controlled”.

“Imagine if this were during Covid,” she added, “There’s a reason this neo-Marxist, communist, shambolic government wants us in electric cars. It is so that we have no freedom whatsoever.”

CO2 “not a pollutant”

On the climate, party members also heard: “There’s nothing wrong with CO2, it is not a pollutant. Someone is sitting in a cave somewhere, stroking a white cat, literally laughing at us, saying we are charging them for the air that they breathe,” she added.

Perry expressed her fortune at being able to “consult and influence the Reform party at the highest level,” explaining how the Heartland Institute has been credited by “our dear leader [Nigel Farage], as the people that have moulded the policy on net zero. I am pleased to say that when he is Prime Minister, all net zero policies will be abolished on day one.”

Elsewhere on the panel, Heartland Institute president James Taylor expressed: “We’re not facing a climate crisis. There is no way we could face a climate crisis. We cannot have a climate crisis predicated on the notion of global warming when temperatures remain unusually cold, despite what you hear in the media.”

Climate change could “lead to fewer deaths”

Institute of Economic Affairs CEO Andy Mayer also took to the stage to claim that capitalist countries have less pollution than socialist states.

The conference heard: “When we grow the economy, it means things like cleaner rivers, cleaner air, and greener spaces.”

In England and Wales, water companies discharged sewage into rivers and coastal waters for a total of 3.6 million hours in 2024, according to the Environment Agency.

In a twist in thinking, Mayer agreed that climate change exists. However, he expressed how climate change is a positive thing, including Britain rivalling France in champagne production and becoming home to the farming of lemons and olives at a 2.5°C temperature increase.

Additionally, he claimed “fewer people will die worldwide” because of increased temperatures, as “deaths from excess cold are greatly more than those from excess heat”.

Climate Scientists “forgot to calculate that the sun shines”

Former deputy leader of UKIP Lord Monckton also got in on the act, dismissing climatologists as “knuckle draggers” who, through their lack of “fundamental physics” forgot to “calculate that the sun shines” when assessing the impacts of climate change.

On this, he praised Trump for the removal of the US from the Paris climate agreement for the second time, “immediately after taking office in what should have been his third term after the ‘so-called’ election victory of Joe Biden.”

The Paris agreement is a legally binding global treaty that aims to limit global warming to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

Delegates voted in support of a motion to repeal the Climate Change Act of 2008, which set out a legally binding framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of climate change.

In a separate motion, party members backed the proposal to dismantle the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, suggesting it be replaced with a newly formed ‘energy security group’.

These motions, which reflect party members’ views on policy and strategy, will now be considered by the Reform Party’s board. Their decisions could shape the party’s direction in the lead-up to the next general election.

