Works starts on Inch Cape’s £5m bast at Montrose Port

The developers of the 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm have begun building the project’s operations and maintenance base at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland.

Having previously chosen the port as its marine co-ordination centre, the wind farm is expanding its presence at the site with the construction of new facilities for a permanent O&M base.

Montrose-based main contractor Pert Bruce Construction is building the facility’s office, a 6,500 sq foot (600 sq m) warehouse and quayside facilities as well as the wind farm’s communications systems.

The firm will also supply a 230 ft (70m) floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

The contract for the base is expected to bring in a £5 million investment into the port and support 50 jobs at Montrose Port, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

Construction of the new facility and pontoons is due to be completed in early 2027.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project and we are pleased to be working with Montrose Port Authority and Pert Bruce on the construction of these facilities. The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation.”

Inch Cape is being developed by Irish energy firm ESB and Chinese-owned Red Rock Renewables, based in Edinburgh with 50/50 ownership.

The project hit another milestone this week after China’s Daijin Offshore Heavy Industries loaded up the first batch of six monopile from its facility in Penglai, China

The company’s second delivery to Scotland after Moray West, the foundations will be marshalled at the Port of Leith. The Port of Dundee was previously brought in to provide pre-assembly for Inch Cape’s turbine blades, towers and nacelles.

© Supplied by Dajin Heavy Industri

The project will place up to 72 Vestas turbines 13 miles (21km) off the Angus coast. Vestas’ staff will be based at the Montrose O&M base.

Last month saw Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) install Inch Cape’s offshore substation. Meanwhile, construction of the project’s onshore substation and landfall works are underway at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Inch Cape is expected to deliver first power in late-2026 and start commercial operations in 2027.

Montrose Port Authority CEO Captain Tom Hutchison added: “This investment not only reinforces our position as a strategic hub for offshore renewables but also brings lasting economic benefits through skilled jobs and increased port activity, both essential to our responsibilities as a trust port.

“It’s a significant milestone for Montrose, the region and the national transition to clean energy, and we’re pleased to support the Inch Cape team as they move into this next phase.”