Works starts on Inch Cape’s £5m bast at Montrose Port

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Works starts on Inch Cape’s £5m bast at Montrose Port

Construction begins as the offshore wind farm's first monopiles have been dispatched from China.

September 11th 2025, 1:09 pm
2 min read
Computer-generated image of the Inch Cape operations & maintenance base in the Port of Montrose.© Supplied by Inch Cape
Computer-generated image of the Inch Cape operations & maintenance base in the Port of Montrose.

Michael Behr

The developers of the 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm have begun building the project’s operations and maintenance base at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland.

Having previously chosen the port as its marine co-ordination centre, the wind farm is expanding its presence at the site with the construction of new facilities for a permanent O&M base.

Montrose-based main contractor Pert Bruce Construction is building the facility’s office, a 6,500 sq foot (600 sq m) warehouse and quayside facilities as well as the wind farm’s communications systems.

The firm will also supply a 230 ft (70m) floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

The contract for the base is expected to bring in a £5 million investment into the port and support 50 jobs at Montrose Port, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

Construction of the new facility and pontoons is due to be completed in early 2027.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project and we are pleased to be working with Montrose Port Authority and Pert Bruce on the construction of these facilities. The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation.”

Inch Cape is being developed by Irish energy firm ESB and Chinese-owned Red Rock Renewables, based in Edinburgh with 50/50 ownership.

The project hit another milestone this week after China’s Daijin Offshore Heavy Industries loaded up the first batch of six monopile from its facility in Penglai, China

The company’s second delivery to Scotland after Moray West, the foundations will be marshalled at the Port of Leith. The Port of Dundee was previously brought in to provide pre-assembly for Inch Cape’s turbine blades, towers and nacelles.

The first batch of monopiles for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm at Dajin Offshore Heavy Industries' facility in China. © Supplied by Dajin Heavy Industri
The first batch of monopiles for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm at Dajin Offshore Heavy Industries’ facility in China.

The project will place up to 72 Vestas turbines 13 miles (21km) off the Angus coast. Vestas’ staff will be based at the Montrose O&M base.

Last month saw Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) install Inch Cape’s offshore substation. Meanwhile, construction of the project’s onshore substation and landfall works are underway at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Inch Cape is expected to deliver first power in late-2026 and start commercial operations in 2027.

Montrose Port Authority CEO Captain Tom Hutchison added: “This investment not only reinforces our position as a strategic hub for offshore renewables but also brings lasting economic benefits through skilled jobs and increased port activity, both essential to our responsibilities as a trust port.

“It’s a significant milestone for Montrose, the region and the national transition to clean energy, and we’re pleased to support the Inch Cape team as they move into this next phase.”

Tags