Energy Transition

ScottishPower hails record number of trainees for £24bn investment push

The energy firm has brought in a cohort of 338 graduates and trainees.

September 11th 2025, 2:03 pm
2 min read
Young worker in hi-vis jacket working on a project for ScottishPower© Supplied by ScottishPower
Early Careers graduate working for ScottishPower

Floyd March

ScottishPower is welcoming its largest ever cohort of early career professionals as the recruits officially start work.

With careers spanning from engineering, cyber security and project management, the 338-strong early careers intake is across Scotland, North West England and London.

It is the largest early careers intake ScottishPower has ever welcomed, with a 59% jump in apprentices and a 47% rise in graduate hires compared to last year.

ScottishPower pledges £24 billion UK investment

The recruits will support ScottishPower’s £24 billion investment programme to modernise infrastructure and accelerate progress towards a green future.

Parent company Iberdrola announced in October 2024 that it will be doubling investments in the UK up until 2028. This comes off the back of over £30bn over 15 years.

The two-year graduate programme and trainee schemes are designed to give participants the chance to work on major infrastructure and energy projects across the UK.

ScottishPower UK people director Sarah McNulty said: “At ScottishPower, we’re not just investing in infrastructure – we’re investing in people. Our apprenticeships are designed to give young people the tools, experience, and support they need to thrive in the energy sector.

“All our programmes are about building careers, shaping futures, and creating a workforce that’s ready to lead the transition to a cleaner, greener and more secure energy future,” she added.

Electricity North West site attracting political attention

In addition, ScottishPower’s electricity networks in the north-west of England took centre stage recently as Bill Esterson MP, chair of the house of commons energy security and net zero committee, visited key sites in Merseyside and Manchester.

There, he met with graduates and workers at Electricity North West’s control room in Manchester, where he saw how engineers manage the network.

Iberdrola acquired 88% of Electricity North West in August 2024, for an equity value of £2.1 billion, which was approved by the UK competition and markets authority in March 2025.

He met with chief operating officer Stephanie Trubshaw and asset and investment director Paul Killilea to discuss SP Electricity North West’s £2bn investment programme and the role of new technologies in improving network performance and speeding up restoration times.

SP Energy Networks chief executive officer Nicola Connelly said: “Electricity demand is set to double over the next 25 years, and that means transforming a network that was largely built in the 1960s and 70s.

“The apprentices and trainees we’re investing in today will be the ones delivering that transformation – building substations, installing cables, replacing overhead lines and upgrading equipment,” she added.

Currently, Iberdrola’s ScottishPower Renewables business has over 40 operational offshore and onshore windfarm and solar sites generating enough green electricity to power around two million homes.

