Scotland’s energy minister Gillian Martin has urged Westminster not to rule out hydrogen for residential heating before the country’s first trial takes place in Fife.

She said government should not rule out hydrogen for residential heating before the H100 hydrogen boiler trial in Scotland, which is expected to take place in the autumn, is complete.

The Scottish energy secretary told Energy Voice that hydrogen is not necessarily suitable for home heating in every case, but that it could still play a role in the energy system.

“While hydrogen is not going to be the domestic heat solution for most buildings, it could still have a role to play in specific areas of Scotland where electrification is not the optimal solution.” she said.

“Hydrogen use as an energy vector is not new. It has been used routinely in Scotland in industry for many decades, mostly in petrochemical refining.

“However hydrogen use for domestic heating is news and needs to be demonstrated before the UK government makes its decision.”

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband is expected to unveil a consultation on hydrogen for residential home heating imminently, which is widely expected to take a poor view on 100% hydrogen-powered boilers.

The UK’s Health and Safety Executive responsible for workplace safety told Energy Voice that the UK government would “need to consider” the conclusions of a safety assessment for the trial before it could go ahead. SGN said in June that it had submitted a safety dossier for the trial to the regulator.

The Scottish government has provided £6.9 million in funding to support gas system operator SGN’s world-first H100 hydrogen for heating project.

Martin said that the project will provide “crucial evidence to aid decision-making on 100% hydrogen in the gas grid in future”.

“We will continue to urge the UK Government to develop their policy position on hydrogen for domestic heating on a timeline which allows H100 to be a material part of the evidence base,” she said.