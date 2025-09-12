The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Chris McDonald joins UK energy ministry as Sarah Jones departs

The Stockton North MP's appointment comes as part of a wider reshuffle within DESNZ, with industry and decarbonisation minister Sarah Jones also moving to the Home Office.

September 12th 2025, 2:56 pm
2 min read
Stockton North MP Chris McDonald. Image: UK Government© Supplied by UK Government
Stockton North MP Chris McDonald. Image: UK Government
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Stockton North MP Chris McDonald has joined the UK energy ministry, as a wider reshuffle of the Labour government continues to unfold.

It comes amid an ongoing reshuffle of Labour ministers that has also seen industry and decarbonisation minister Sarah Jones moved to the Home Office.

Last week saw several changes within the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), in the wake of the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband reportedly “refused to leave” the portfolio, despite attempts by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to move him.

Leeds North West MP Katie White became climate minister, while Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West MP Martin McCluskey joined DESNZ.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh joined Jones in departing DESNZ, with the Peckham MP moving to housing and local government.

Meanwhile, the reshuffle saw former climate minister Kerry McCarthy dropped from the frontbench.

© Supplied by Voltalis
Picture shows; former industry minister Sarah Jones. Royal Society of Arts. Supplied by Voltalis Date; 29/01/2025

Chris McDonald

Elected as the MP for Stockton North at the 2024 election, McDonald has secured his first ministerial portfolio across DESNZ and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

With Jones previously serving across both portfolios, it is likely that McDonald will replace her as industry and decarbonisation minister.

The role included responsibility for hydrogen policy and industrial decarbonisation, including carbon capture and storage (CCS).

McDonald’s Stockton North is located close to major Teesside industrial projects including Teesworks, the East Coast Cluster and the Northern Endurance Partnership.

Before entering parliament, McDonald worked in the steel sector with Corus and Tata Steel.

© Supplied by University of Cambri
Stockton North MP Chris McDonald worked in the steel sector prior to his election to parliament. Image: University of Cambridge

Most recently, he served as the chief executive of the UK’s Materials Processing Institute and remains the editor of trade publication Millennium Steel Publishing.

He holds a masters degree in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge and a masters of business administration from the University of Warwick.

Prior to McDonald’s appointment, energy minister Michael Shanks was temporarily given a parliamentary under-secretary position within DBT.

Tags