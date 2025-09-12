Stockton North MP Chris McDonald has joined the UK energy ministry, as a wider reshuffle of the Labour government continues to unfold.

It comes amid an ongoing reshuffle of Labour ministers that has also seen industry and decarbonisation minister Sarah Jones moved to the Home Office.

Last week saw several changes within the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), in the wake of the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband reportedly “refused to leave” the portfolio, despite attempts by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to move him.

Leeds North West MP Katie White became climate minister, while Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West MP Martin McCluskey joined DESNZ.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh joined Jones in departing DESNZ, with the Peckham MP moving to housing and local government.

Meanwhile, the reshuffle saw former climate minister Kerry McCarthy dropped from the frontbench.

Elected as the MP for Stockton North at the 2024 election, McDonald has secured his first ministerial portfolio across DESNZ and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

With Jones previously serving across both portfolios, it is likely that McDonald will replace her as industry and decarbonisation minister.

The role included responsibility for hydrogen policy and industrial decarbonisation, including carbon capture and storage (CCS).

McDonald’s Stockton North is located close to major Teesside industrial projects including Teesworks, the East Coast Cluster and the Northern Endurance Partnership.

Before entering parliament, McDonald worked in the steel sector with Corus and Tata Steel.

Most recently, he served as the chief executive of the UK’s Materials Processing Institute and remains the editor of trade publication Millennium Steel Publishing.

He holds a masters degree in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge and a masters of business administration from the University of Warwick.

Prior to McDonald’s appointment, energy minister Michael Shanks was temporarily given a parliamentary under-secretary position within DBT.