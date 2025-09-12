Power Moves: Shell exec to head up MET Group and more

Huibert Vigeveno, who recently served as a director at Shell, will take on the role of CEO at Swiss-based MET Group effective January 1, 2026.

With a 30 year career at Shell, he was most recently director of downstream, renewables and energy solutions and a member of its global executive committee.

MET Group’s current CEO and controlling shareholder Benjamin Lakatos will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board and will remain active in guiding the company’s vision and growth.

Lakatos said: “Huibert’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and operational expertise will drive MET’s future aspirations to new heights.

“I am confident that his appointment will enhance MET’s global position while staying true to our roots as an independent, entrepreneurial company.”

Jorge Martínez and Marco Serrão have joined renewables developer Nadara’s C-suite as chief growth officer and as chief human resources officer respectively.

Martínez will lead delivery of sustainable growth at Nadara by executing its 18GW project pipeline and unlocking value from existing assets.

He joins Nadara from Cero Generation where he was responsible for overseeing engineering, grid integration, construction and health, safety, quality and environment (HSQE).

Meanwhile Serrão, who will be based in Lisbon, will drive culture, talent and organisational transformation. He brings nearly two decades of global HR leadership experience across the telecommunications, technology and energy sectors, having most recently worked as chief people and spaces officer at Galp.

Nadara CEO Toni Volpe said: “Our new leaders will help to shape the future of Nadara – our growth, impact and people power. Marco and Jorge bring not only deep expertise in their respective fields, but also a shared commitment to purpose-driven leadership. Together, they will accelerate our value delivery for shareholders while ensuring our people and communities remain at the heart of our success.”

Nadara is working with BlueFloat Energy to develop two Scottish floating offshore wind projects, the 99.5MW Sinclair and Scaraben. Rights to the wind farms were awarded under the innovation element of the innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round in 2023.

Stuart Christie has been promoted to chief operating officer at specialist energy industry consultancy firm Kelton following his tenure as the company’s operations director.

In addition, the Aberdeen-headquartered group has added John Rhodes, who joined the company earlier this year, as chief information officer, and Rob O’Neill as chief business development officer.

A subsidiary of clean energy solutions provider D2Zero, Kelton offers flow measurement, assurance, and advisory services.

The move is part of a strategic restructuring and expansion of the group’s senior leadership team to support several growth goals.

This includes expanding and amplifying the capabilities of its digital solutions and bolstering its international footprint.

Kelton managing director Iain Pirie said: “Kelton has an ambitious agenda, one that demands bold thinking and experienced leadership. With Stuart, John, and Rob on board, we are building a leadership team that reflects our global outlook, our commitment to operational excellence, and our drive to expand into new markets. I’m confident their collective expertise will help shape the next chapter of Kelton’s success.”

Laura Fleming has been elected as the new chairwoman of the board of directors of RenewableUK, with Tristan Zipfel elected as vice-chairman.

Fleming serves as country managing director for Hitachi Energy UK and Ireland while Zipfel is director of strategy, markets and investments at EDF power solutions UK and Ireland.

Both have been members of the board for several years, and officially assumed their new roles following their election at a board meeting on Tuesday 2 September.

Their support and guidance will be essential as the association develops a new strategy and recruits a new chief executive to replace Dan McGrail, who left to become CEO of state-backed GB Energy.

They replace former chairman Paul Cooley, who moved from SSE Renewables to become SSEN Transmission’s director of onshore capital delivery, and vice-chair Una Brosnan, founder and director of Innovative Climate Solutions.

Fleming said: “Bringing over 25 years of industry knowledge, strategic planning and commercial delivery, I am committed to accelerating the shift towards smarter, more resilient power systems.”

Gillian Morrison has been promoted to deputy head of offshore wind development at Crown Estate Scotland CES).

Morrison has spent almost four years at CES, having started in 2022 as development manager for the supply chain.

Before that, she served at Highlands and Islands Enterprise for over twenty years, having held the role of offshore wind senior development manager for the last six and a half years of that.

Eric d’Argentré has been appointed as the chief operating officer and president of Oslo-listed exploration and production company Panoro Energy.

The former Perenco executive has extensive expertise in operations, drilling, field development, HSE and project delivery.

He spent almost thirty years with Perenco in senior management positions including group operation manager.

Panoro CEO John Hamilton said that d’Argentré’s “considerable experience in managing operations, engineering and delivering complex projects makes him an excellent addition to Panoro’s senior management team.

“His appointment comes at a time when we have established Panoro as a significant independent oil producer in Africa with a portfolio of high-quality assets and numerous opportunities to drive our next phase of growth and value creation for our stakeholders, which Eric’s input will be invaluable towards achieving.”

Alicky Wibaut has been appointed as commercial director at Oxfordshire-based HyKit, a hydrogen equipment manufacturing venture between HYCAP, the HydraB Group and JCB.

Wibaut will lead the company’s commercial growth as it moves from development to deployment.

He brings more than two decades of senior commercial and finance leadership across global organisations including OPMobility (formerly Plastic Omnium), GKN, Aggreko and HomeServe.

He held commercial leadership of the temporary power programme for the London Olympics, ensuring uninterrupted supply across more than 30 venues.

Wibaut stated: “Hydrogen as a fuel has always fascinated me ever since Honda’s early pilot car programme in California in 2010. What excites me about HyKit is the chance to provide real-world solutions where electrification alone cannot deliver — powering construction sites, agriculture, heavy machinery and transportation.

“By leveraging our connections with JCB and the wider HydraB group companies — from hydrogen production (Hygen) to distribution (Ryze), together with HyKit’s on-site storage, compression and refuelling — I believe we can help make hydrogen adoption competitive, frictionless and scalable.”

Aitor Diaz de Lezana Fernández has been appointed as FairWind’s first regional head of service for Southern Europe, South America and South Africa

He brings more than 19 years’ experience in the wind sector to his role at the Danish wind turbine installation and service solutions company.

He has held several senior positions including head of operations for Mexico, Central America and Caribbean at Siemens Gamesa and LATAM service director at Nordex Group.

In his new role, Fernández will be responsible for leading FairWind’s services across the SESA region, including all commercial and business development activity, while executing the company’s growing portfolio of service and maintenance projects.

He will also have a strong focus on strengthening existing long-term partnerships with key customers, while establishing new customer bases across FairWind’s service lines.

He said: “There are enormous opportunities to strengthen and grow our footprint in the SESA region and I’m looking forward to building on a strong service organisation that puts people first, delivers value to clients and contributes meaningfully to the energy transition.

“FairWind’s track record in delivering the highest safety and quality standards really attracted me to the position and I am eager to further solidify this reputation across the key SESA countries.”

Iain Duncan will take over law firm Simmons and Simmons newly-formed energy, natural resources, infrastructure and construction (ENRIC) sector division.

The group has established the new offering in response to the growing volume of work Simmons is undertaking in this area and its profile in the market.

Duncan will lead a team over 100 Simmons’ lawyers working in this sector spanning the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Simmons’ lawyers working in this sector.

He said: “The ENRIC industries are at the heart of global economic growth. Forming this sector reflects our longstanding focus on these industries and will assist us in meeting growing demand from clients in these areas. It’s a privilege to lead this experienced, multidisciplinary global team, and I look forward to Simmons further building on its market share.”

