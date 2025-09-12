Houchen hails £1.5bn Saudi-backed Teesside SAF scheme

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Houchen hails £1.5bn Saudi-backed Teesside SAF scheme

The Mayor of Tees Valley has hailed the £1.5 billion investment, which will look to bring 2,500 jobs to a new SAF facility in Teesside.

September 12th 2025, 4:04 pm
2 min read
Image shows Mock up of the Lighthouse Green Fuels project© Supplied by Tees Valley Combined
Mock up of the Lighthouse Green Fuels project, Teesside

Floyd March

Saudi-based project developer Alfanar plans to generate 2,500 jobs through £1.5 billion of investment to build a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility in Teesside.

The lighthouse green fuels project (LGF) will convert biogenic waste and residues into SAF. To do this, a fully grid-connected brownfield site in Stockton-on-Tees will be transformed into the new LGF renewable fuel refinery.

According to Alfanar, the plant will process over 1.5m tonnes per annum (tpa) of sustainably sourced biomass waste and residue feedstock and produce over 135,000 tpa of SAF.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It was great to meet Alfanar’s leadership and to secure a deal that will create more high-quality, well-paid jobs for local people and put Teesside at the heart of cutting-edge aviation fuel production for many years to come.”

“My team and I are continuing to work with Alfanar to provide all the support they need over the coming months to make sure this gets going as fast as possible,” he added.

SAF mandate aims to secure demand

The UK government’s SAF mandate came into effect in January 2025 and aims to secure demand for SAF by obligating the supply of an increasing volume of the fuelinto the overall UK aviation mix.

It starts at 2% of total UK jet fuel demand, increasing linearly to 10% in 2030 and then to 22% in 2040.

From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% of total UK jet fuel demand until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply. In addition, the mandate will award SAF suppliers with tradeable certificates with cash value.

In July, Alfanar secured £8 million in funding from the government’s advanced fuel fund (AFF) for the LGF project.

The AFF is a grant program that provides funding for ‘first-of-a-kind’ commercial and demonstration-scale projects to develop SAF and other advanced fuels.

DCO ‘red tape’ continues to stall progress

The project has not been plain sailing, with development consent order (DCO) red tape holding it back.

Alfanar director of engineering and technical Simon Owens previously said: “We have two bottlenecks, the CfD coming in and the permitting. If we had those earlier, we could move to execute the project sooner.”

At the Energy Exports Conference in June, Owens said it “is a very slow” and “expensive process,” but acknowledged the government is “also trying to reform and speed up” DCOs.

As it stands, the LGF project remains in the pre-application stage with the Planning Institute.

Tags