Houchen hails £1.5bn Saudi-backed Teesside SAF scheme

Saudi-based project developer Alfanar plans to generate 2,500 jobs through £1.5 billion of investment to build a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility in Teesside.

The lighthouse green fuels project (LGF) will convert biogenic waste and residues into SAF. To do this, a fully grid-connected brownfield site in Stockton-on-Tees will be transformed into the new LGF renewable fuel refinery.

According to Alfanar, the plant will process over 1.5m tonnes per annum (tpa) of sustainably sourced biomass waste and residue feedstock and produce over 135,000 tpa of SAF.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It was great to meet Alfanar’s leadership and to secure a deal that will create more high-quality, well-paid jobs for local people and put Teesside at the heart of cutting-edge aviation fuel production for many years to come.”

“My team and I are continuing to work with Alfanar to provide all the support they need over the coming months to make sure this gets going as fast as possible,” he added.

SAF mandate aims to secure demand

The UK government’s SAF mandate came into effect in January 2025 and aims to secure demand for SAF by obligating the supply of an increasing volume of the fuelinto the overall UK aviation mix.

It starts at 2% of total UK jet fuel demand, increasing linearly to 10% in 2030 and then to 22% in 2040.

From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% of total UK jet fuel demand until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply. In addition, the mandate will award SAF suppliers with tradeable certificates with cash value.

In July, Alfanar secured £8 million in funding from the government’s advanced fuel fund (AFF) for the LGF project.

The AFF is a grant program that provides funding for ‘first-of-a-kind’ commercial and demonstration-scale projects to develop SAF and other advanced fuels.

DCO ‘red tape’ continues to stall progress

The project has not been plain sailing, with development consent order (DCO) red tape holding it back.

Alfanar director of engineering and technical Simon Owens previously said: “We have two bottlenecks, the CfD coming in and the permitting. If we had those earlier, we could move to execute the project sooner.”

At the Energy Exports Conference in June, Owens said it “is a very slow” and “expensive process,” but acknowledged the government is “also trying to reform and speed up” DCOs.

As it stands, the LGF project remains in the pre-application stage with the Planning Institute.