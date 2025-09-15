Is Octopus Energy bringing Mingyang wind turbines to the UK?

A new deal between Octopus Energy and China’s Mingyang Smart Energy could pave the way for the company’s first turbines to come to the UK.

While at an early stage, the memorandum of understanding between the two will see Octopus’s renewables arm, Octopus Energy Generation, consider how to deploy Mingyang’s turbines and unlock the development of up to 6GW of new capacity of wind power.

The question is, how will this capacity be deployed? While 6GW is an eye-catching number, it does not appear that Octopus Energy will purchase 545 of Mingyang’s 11MW MySE 11-233 turbines, the most powerful model the company offers, to install across a raft of previously unannounced wind farms the company is developing up and down the UK.

The 6GW figure comes from Octopus’s Winder app, which the company has dubbed the “Tinder for wind”. It allows landowners to register their land for renewable energy projects and connect communities who would welcome wind turbines around them.

Octopus can then use that information to work with developers and bypass some of the regulatory bottlenecks caused by resistance to wind farms.

6GW represents Octopus Energy’s data on the amount of capacity potentially available through the app for siting wind turbines in the UK.

The deal with Mingyang will see the two companies work together to understand how to develop these sites, especially with an eye to bringing down power bills. With Mingyang, and other Chinese companies offering turbines for less than their Western competitors, the use of their equipment could be key to this.

Chinese access

A deal, even an early one that is still to be defined, between one of the UK’s biggest utilities is a major milestone for Mingyang, which has been looking at international expansion as part of its growth strategy.

Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond said: “The UK is already a leader in wind, and this partnership with Mingyang is a core pathway to deliver some of the cheapest and most secure energy the UK has seen.

“By combining Octopus’s expertise in smart technology and software with outstanding wind turbines, we can optimise every kilowatt and cut energy costs for millions of bill payers.”

In addition, the agreement covers both companies exploring the use of Octopus Energy’s software alongside Mingyang’s hardware to ensure data security.

According to Octopus, this could be rolled out on both onshore and offshore wind turbines.

Initially focused on onshore wind, both companies could explore expanding the partnership into the likes of solar power and battery storage systems.

Mingyang Smart Energy director and vice-president Angie (Chao) Zhang added: “Mingyang and Octopus share a strong commitment to making clean energy affordable, reliable, and accessible.

“As a global leader in wind technology, Mingyang is committed to accelerating the energy transition through innovation and community-focused solutions. This partnership marks an exciting step forward in delivering safe, efficient renewable energy to local communities across the UK”.

China’s role

Chinese involvement in the Western offshore wind sector has been a divisive issue.

With the UK and Europe looking to rapidly develop their offshore wind capacity, manufacturers and the supply chain are struggling to keep up. This is particularly true for the UK, where the lack of a homegrown turbine manufacturer is seen as a failure to properly grasp the opportunities the technology offers.

So when China is offering an abundant supply of cheap turbines that are frequently setting the global capacity standard, it seems like a perfect match between supply and demand.

Mingyang has floated the idea of building a manufacturing facility in Scotland, joining the likes of Sumitomo, which has a cable factory near the Port of Nigg, and Vestas, which aims to create a blade factory at the Port of Leith.

While increased supplies and investment from China have been welcomed in the past, the country’s presence in the UK’s offshore wind industry generates more controversy than either Japan or Germany does.

Critics have warned that Chinese companies could repatriate and use sensitive data gathered from their projects, conduct industrial espionage, or potentially shut down wind farms in the event of a conflict between the West and China.

So far, Mingyang has yet to put up a turbine in the UK, either offshore or onshore. It has a preferred supplier deal with Hexicon for its 32MW TwinHub floating offshore wind project, and rumours have linked the 560MW Green Volt project to the company under a similar deal.

That means even one developer siting a single Mingyang turbine as part of the Octopus Energy deal would represent a milestone for the company – and Chinese turbine exports in general.