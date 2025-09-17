Ørsted will launch a heavily discounted rights issue to raise new project capital on Friday, as the wind developer eyes the controversial Teesworks site to locate monopile manufacturing for its latest offshore wind farm Hornsea 3.

The offshore wind developer is proceeding with Hornsea 3, a large-scale wind project in the North Sea, despite cancelling Hornsea 4 off the Yorkshire coast, which was awarded a contract-for-difference in the UK’s sixth auction round.

Ørsted’s head of stakeholder engagement Emma Toulson told Energy Voice that building the 2.9 GW wind farm in the North Sea, off the east coast of England, will involve deepening the local offshore wind supply chain in Teesside.

“When you’ve got a new industry that’s developing, building new things, then it needs, for instance, new people to work in the industry, it needs supply chain, infrastructure, all these different things,” she said in an exclusive interview.

The Danish wind company indicated on Monday that it will use proceeds from its latest rights sale to strengthen its capital structure as it embarks on a major build-out of offshore wind projects in the next two years.

The DKK 59.9 billion or $9.4bn (£6.9bn) rights issue represents a heavy discount, compared to its closing share price on Friday of DKK 200, of approximately 67%, or 39% to a weighted price of DKK 109 without trading rights.

Those proceeds will help it to create a robust foundation of investments in new offshore wind farms in core markets in Europe, Ørsted said. The company plans to use the capital to construct 8.1 GW of offshore wind farms by 2027, increasing its aggregate installed capacity to 18.3 GW.

That includes Sunrise Wind, which is on track to be the largest offshore wind farm in the US when it is complete. Ørsted took full ownership of the project off the coast of New York when it bought out partner Eversource in a $152m deal last year.

“We’re raising capital to cover immediate financing needs from retaining full ownership of Sunrise Wind, to manage risks from regulatory uncertainty in the US, and to strengthen Ørsted’s capital structure so we can deliver on our growth pipeline and long-term value creation,” said Ørsted president and chief executive Rasmus Errboe.

The wind farm developer has pivoted towards building out its European offshore wind portfolio after confronting significant challenges to its efforts to develop offshore wind farms in the US this year. President Trump’s order to stop work on the company’s Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island, which was near to completion, contributed to its profit slump.

The company lowered its annual profit (EBITDA) forecast this month to DKK 24bn (£2.8bn) to DKK 27bn (£3.1bn), down from £2.9bn to £3.25bn, partly due to low winds at Hornsea 2 off the Yorkshire coast, and curtailment costs.

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor, which owns a 10% stake in the wind company, is meanwhile considering whether to combine its wind farm assets with the developer as “one of many options” following a partnership between the companies.

Toulson said: “We have a cluster of wind farms on the east coast and that includes the largest offshore wind farm in the world. At the moment we’re in the middle of constructing Hornsea 3, which will be over twice the size of Hornsea 2, so really huge things.

“We’ve got half a dozen wind farms, of different scales and locations off the east coast, but they’re as a cluster there, in the southern North Sea.”

Teesworks facility

To serve its growing wind portfolio in the Humber, as it builds out Hornsea 3, Ørsted is setting up a base at the Teesworks facility in Teesside, a former steelworks that has been embroiled over controversy around its green ambitions.

Toulson said that the project is 31 miles (50km) from land so the company will be focused on “installing cable trenching”.

Ørsted has struck a lease agreement for a facility of up to 300,000 square metres at Steel River Quay in the embattled Teesworks development.

The site in the North East of England has been embroiled in controversy over the low nominal price of the sale, amid accusations of corruption, and plans to renege on green energy developments in favour of an artificial intelligence data centre on the site, instead of BP’s proposed hydrogen plant HyGreen at the location.

The South Tees Development Corporation is responsible for the regeneration of Teesworks, alongside private sector partners who own and manage the majority of the 4,500-acre site, which was due to be transformed as a centre for green industry with billions of pounds of investment.

Teesworks chairman Chris Musgrave said the “decision to base such a critical part of Hornsea 3’s construction at Steel River Quay underlines the site’s strategic importance and the world-class industrial platform we’ve created here.”

Ørsted is expected to use the leased facility at the Teesworks site to collect and store wind turbine components such as monopile foundations, each of which weigh more than 2,300 tonnes, and secondary steel before it is loaded onto offshore wind installation vessels.

Jason Ledden, senior project director for Hornsea 3, said: “Ørsted’s choice of Steel River Quay at Teesworks for Hornsea 3 demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in British infrastructure, growth and jobs.

“The port is the first in the UK to be specifically designed for the offshore wind industry and we’re proud to be its first large-scale users.”

Teesworks also hosts two of the project’s contract partners, Severfield, which will supply secondary steel structures, and SeAH, one of the wind farm’s monopile suppliers.

Cadeler is expected to supply the vessels to Hornsea 3 from Steel River Quay, while contractor Mammoet carries out heavy lifting operations.