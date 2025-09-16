The first word in energy - App Image
Study launched to create digitally-enhanced marine propellers using 3D print technology 

The DEEP consortium will assess the feasibility of developing marine propellers through advanced additive manufacturing processes. 

September 16th 2025, 5:24 pm Updated: September 16th 2025, 5:24 pm
2 min read
Team photo for the DEEP Project.© Supplied by fifthring
Team photo for the DEEP Project.

Floyd March

The digitally enabled efficient propeller (DEEP) project will create a new generation of marine propellers manufactured using advanced additive manufacturing (AM) processes, integrated with digital twin technology.

This project hopes to transform propellers from passive hardware into systems capable of monitoring performance throughout operational life.

Additive manufacturing is a process similar to 3D printing that creates an object by building layer by layer from a digital design.

Unlike traditional subtractive manufacturing, which removes material from a larger block to form an object, AM adds material precisely where it is needed.

Funding comes through the clean maritime demonstration competition

The DEEP concept has secured funding from Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, through the clean maritime demonstration competition (CMDC6) to launch the techno-economic feasibility study of manufacturing digitally enabled efficient propellers.

CMDC6 is the sixth round of a UK government initiative, run in partnership with Innovate UK and the Department for Transport (DfT), which provides grants for innovation projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector.

Innovate UK and DfT are investing up to £30 million in this round of the competition.

Additionally, the project will investigate the technological readiness of multiple AM processes for the maritime sector, benchmark their performance against conventional casting methods, and establish a clear pathway towards classification approval and type certification.

Project aims to demonstrate additive manufacturing feasibility

By benchmarking AM against traditional casting, the project hopes to demonstrate how processes like AM can deliver complex components faster, with less waste, and with built-in digital intelligence.

Peter Richards, chief executive of Bristol-based DEEP Manufacturing, said: “Through the DEEP project, we look forward to applying our proven expertise and technical knowledge to support the advancement of innovative manufacturing practices that further help to drive transformation within the industry.”

Led by Liverpool-based Enki Marine, the consortium brings together design and market validator Stone Marine Propulsion with the likes of materials tester TWI, DEEP Manufacturing and digital thread monitor Authentise.

ASTM International and Newcastle University will work on certification and validation.

Enki executive director Dr Milad Armin said: “Enki’s core mission is to ensure that emerging technologies are not only cutting-edge, but also safe, purpose-driven, and seamlessly integrated into the maritime sector.”

The DEEP project will run from September 2025, with the first phase focusing on evaluating AM processes.

Subsequent stages will validate the demonstrator on Newcastle University’s research vessel, with the long-term aim of enabling type approval and scaling production for commercial adoption by the global fleet.

