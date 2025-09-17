Reform’s energy policy rift widens as councils split from net zero stance

For a party with two mayors, four MPs, and in control of 10 councils, it would be safe to assume that party unity would be the least of Reform UK’s worries – but fractures in energy policy continue to widen.

US president Donald Trump’s contagious “drill baby drill” mantra has been adopted by the political right in the UK.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform’s Nigel Farage have both put it at the centre of their respective energy policies.

Farage has gone a step further by announcing Lancashire would be home to fracking should his party get elected to Number 10 in the upcoming election.

It comes as Reform UK has pledged to remove net zero funding and subsidies within the first 100 days of parliament.

Fracking row highlights first Reform conundrum

During the recent Reform party conference, former deputy leader of UKIP and self-described future “minister for not zero” under a Reform government, Lord Monckton said: “Underneath Blackpool there is the largest frackable gas reserve in Europe” before jokingly adding “we’ve finally found a use for Blackpool.”

“There is an enormous reserve there, and given the treasury, thanks to decades of socialism, is bankrupt, we need all the revenue we can get,” he added.

But how does this translate on the ground? Well, for Lancashire at least, there has been an immediate clash with the central idea of what the energy policy landscape would look like under a Reform government.

Lancashire County Council cabinet member for rural affairs, environment and communities Josh Roberts has been widely outspoken about fracking in the region.

Before the Reform party conference, held in Birmingham on 5-6 September, Roberts said: “Fracking has its place but not everywhere in Lancashire.”

Pinning the issue on geology, he explained that the shale under the peat is “so porous and unstable it brings a real risk, such as subsidence and water contamination”.

“The conditions in the Fylde Coast are not conducive to fracking, and there are no plans for it to take place here,” he released in a statement.

However, Heartland Institute director Lois Perry, one of the energy policy advisers to a would-be Reform government, said: “There has not been a fair and honest debate on fracking by the Marx-stream media. People in Lancashire have been misled on fracking and have been led to believe it’s bad.”

She added if measures required to reduce environmental impact of fracking were in place in other sectors “we wouldn’t have any roads or houses. Once this is conveyed to the people of Lancashire, they might change their minds.”

If not, Perry added the warning that there are “legislative things that you can do to go over the council if it’s a national emergency, and I would say that us having cheap and abundant energy is an emergency.”

Fracking in the UK has been banned since 2019, bar a one-month period in 2022 where former Prime Minister Liz Truss lifted the ban, before it was banned again under the Rishi Sunak premiership.

The UK’s only two shale wells were abandoned by energy firm Cuadrilla after fracking at the Preston New Road site were followed by a record-breaking tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale in August 2019.

Derbyshire County Council set to expand its net zero strategy

These divergences in energy policy are not limited to fracking. Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for net zero and environment Carol Wood spoke positively of the council’s net zero commitments.

She explained that Derbyshire County Council “takes its environmental responsibilities seriously and continues to be committed to delivering and supporting projects that have economic and environmental benefits to our residents, communities and the county as a whole.”

This represents a stark difference to the national rhetoric displayed by Farage and Richard Tice, who recently issued a warning to renewable energy companies applying for government-backed price support in the upcoming allocation round (AR7) to do so at their own risk.

Wood continued: “This includes projects to improve the energy efficiency of our council buildings, supporting the generation and use of clean energy across the county and working with partners to deliver schemes that make homes more energy efficient.”

Meanwhile, during the party conference, members voted on the abolition of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and a repeal of the climate change act.

The core of the act is the legally binding target for the UK to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

More splinters on energy policy appear here, as in Derbyshire the council has committed to “fulfil the statutory duties”, which includes “leading the preparation of the local nature recovery strategy for Derbyshire” and “developing policies that protect and enhance the natural environment”.

Instead of repealing net zero within the first 100 days of office, Derbyshire county council has plans to extend its climate change policy through a new environmental sustainability strategy.

“Our climate change strategy, agreed in 2021, is now in its final year of implementation, realising a range of environmental, social, and economic benefits, and will be replaced by a new strategy which is currently being developed,” she added.