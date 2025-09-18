Shanks warns of threat to investment from net-zero critics

UK Energy minister Michael Shanks has accused anti-net-zero campaigners of wanting to have their cake and eat it too as they look to ditch renewables.

Speaking at the second day of Onshore Wind Conference 2025 in Edinburgh, Shanks said: “Critics would have us ditch net zero, but somehow magically hold on to all of that investment.”

His comments come at a time of change not just for the Labour government, but for the broader political landscape on net zero.

In a Labour government ministerial reshuffle following deputy prime minister Angela Rayner’s departure, Shanks was promoted to have his energy remit expanded to include joint ministerial roles in both Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as well as Department for Business and Trade.

“It wouldn’t have escaped anyone’s knowledge in this room that the political context that we’re all operating in has somewhat shifted in the past year,” Shanks said.

The long-held consensus on the importance of reaching net zero and boosting renewable energy has held for nearly a decade under both the current Labour government and previous Conservative one.

But with Conversative leader Kemi Badenoch vowing to support the UK’s oil and gas sector and rollback some net zero requirements, and the growing political status of openly net-zero sceptic Reform, this consensus is looking far more fragile.

“Our opponents aren’t just chasing each other down an ever-narrow climate denial alley, they’re actively in the process talking down British industry,” Shanks said.

He sparred with Badenoch earlier in the month at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen when sae laid out her party’s plans in a speech aimed squarely at the Labour government.

Shanks got in a few jibes in her preceding speech at that event, but he doubled down on his comments when speaking to a more pro-renewables audience at Onshore Wind.

“At a moment like this, our role as a government and your role as a sector is to be even more unequivocal,” he said. “Our clean power mission is the only way, the only path to true energy security in an increasingly uncertain world.

“It is the only way to get us off the roller coaster of volatile fossil fuels. It is also the fundamental route to industrial renewal, the way that we deliver thousands of well-paid, skilled jobs in communities right across the country.”

His comments came a day after the Scottish Fiscal Commission issued a report that found costs to reach net zero would require an extra £700 million a year to 2025, warning this “could put pressure on the Scottish budget”.

These costs would be 26% higher per head of population in Scotland than across the UK due to higher costs of cutting emissions from Scottish buildings, the commission said.

Not going to be deterred

Shanks added that “weakening our climate ambitions and shying away from net zero would be the best way to spook investors and sabotage our economy. And make no doubt, that is what some people in our political climate are seeking to do.

“So this mission is critically important,” he concluded. “We are not going to be deterred by the political noises off of those who would turn their back on our energy security, but also the good investment going into communities.”

DESNZ declined to comment on the Scottish Fiscal Commission report.