Energy Transition

Nuclear projects among £150bn US investment plan for UK

Teesside and the Humber region are among the regions to benefit from the investments in energy.

September 18th 2025, 7:55 am
2 min read
Hartlepool nuclear power station on Teesside© Supplied by EDF
Hartlepool nuclear power station on Teesside.

Michael Behr

A Teesside nuclear project is among several energy commitments announced as part of a major £150 billion investment programme from US companies into the UK.

The government announced that it secured the inward investment, the largest ever received by the country, as part of the state visit by US president Donald Trump.

Among the investments are plans from X-Energy and Centrica to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors with a follow-on UK-wide programme targeting a fleet of 6GW of nuclear power.

According to the companies, the Hartlepool-based project would generate enough power for up to 1.5 million homes and create up to 2,500 jobs.

They estimate the overall programme could deliver at least £40bn of economic value for the UK and US, with £12 billion specifically for the North East.

In addition, Last Energy and DP World plan to establish one of the world’s first micro modular nuclear power plants, backed by £80 million in private investment, to unlock a clean power supply for the expansion of DP World’s London Gateway port and business park.

In oil and gas, Phillips 66 is currently investing more than £110m per year to maintain and enhance the Humber Refinery.

The company plans to keep investing in this important facility to boost fuel production, help secure the UK’s energy supply, and create hundreds of construction jobs.

US engineering firm STAX also committed £37 million to expand its UK operations and pioneer emission-reducing technology at ports around the country.

And in reciprocal investments, BP plans to invest over £3.6bn annually in the US for the next five years, building on $160 billion already invested and supporting 30,000 jobs nationwide.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances – especially with friends like the US – we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off.

“These investments are a testament to Britain’s economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead.”

