SeAH Wind officially recognises union following strike vote

SeAH Wind, which manufactures monopiles for offshore wind turbines on Teesside, has entered a voluntary recognition agreement with GMB Union, after the latter’s members rejected a pay deal and voted in favour of strike action earlier this year.

The Korean company’s enormous monopile factory at the Teesworks site, near Redcar, began production this year, supplying bases for wind turbines at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Both parties have today jointly announced the official recognition of GMB through a voluntary recognition agreement with SeAH Wind.

SeAH Wind chief operations officer Peter Ivey said: “Following several positive meetings, we reached a decision to enter into a voluntary recognition agreement with the GMB Union.

“This decision reflects our belief that workers deserve a voice in shaping their workplace and future. By recognising the union voluntarily, we are fostering a culture of mutual respect, transparency, and shared success.”

The joint announcement shows a complete turnaround in relations between the parties. In late July, GMB members – who number roughly 150 of the staff at the factory – voted in favour of strike action after rejecting imposed shift allowances and a 3.1% pay increase.

At the same time the union was fighting for official recognition. GMB won that right after the Central Arbitration Committee ruled in its favour in July, forcing SeAH into this week’s agreement.

It’s thought around 80% of the workforce at the site is a member of the union.

“Unions play a constructive role when built on mutual respect and transparent dialogue,” added Ivey. “To date, the meetings we have had with GMB have been constructive which is testament to reaching this point, regular discussions will continue to build on this foundation.”

Andrew Blunt is regional organiser for GMB, and had previously been outspoken against SeAH Wind’s management.

However, he now says meetings with SeAH Wind have been “productive,” and the agreement for recognition “[gives] GMB members a seat at the table for bargaining on pay terms and conditions.

“This is a major milestone for workers and SeAH Wind,” he said.

Four shop stewards have been elected by union members at SeAH Wind to formally represent them.

The agreement recognises union members who are hourly-paid manual workers who are based at the Teesworks site.