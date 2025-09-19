Susie Lind has decided to leave her position as UK managing director for the BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership.

Having spent three years at the head of the combined group, Lind has helped develop five floating wind farms, the Bellrock, Broadshore, Stromar, Sinclair and Scaraben projects.

Within this 4.4GW portfolio, the latter two have a capacity of the 99.5MW and were awarded as part of the innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round in 2022, with the first three form part of the ScotWind round.

Lind has not yet announced what her next career move will be.

Writing on LinkedIn, Lind said: “It’s been such a privilege to assemble the UK team for BlueFloat Energy and Nadara, develop our combined identity and sense of purpose, guide five innovative floating wind projects along their development journey and above all learn from each other and our industry colleagues with a collective aim of delivering brilliant projects that create skilled jobs, opportunities for the communities who host them and real value for the UK consumer.”

© Supplied by Supercritical Soluti

Siobhan Clarke has stepped in as the new chairwoman of green hydrogen technology company Supercritical Solutions.

The appointment completes Supercritical’s expanded five-person board that was established following the company’s successful £14-million Series A funding round led by Shell Ventures and Toyota Ventures in late 2024.

Clarke joins two of Supercritical’s founders, CEO Matt Bird and CPO Luke Tan, and investor directors Bilal Ahmed from Shell Ventures and Omar Laalej, of Al Mada Ventures.

The firm was also involved in a partnership with Japanese drinks firm Suntory to develop a low carbon method of making whisky in Scotland.

She brings over 25 years of executive leadership and expertise in scaling innovative deep-tech companies.

Clarke said “The team has developed a breakthrough electrolyser technology with the potential to make green hydrogen truly affordable and scalable, addressing one of the toughest barriers in the energy transition.

With world-class partners already on board and a clear path to commercialisation, this is a unique opportunity to work alongside an incredibly talented and ambitious board and team to scale and deliver real impact across industries that are critical to decarbonisation.”

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology

Kola Otekalu has been appointed as HR director at Aberdeen-based subsea technology solutions provider Ashtead Technology.

In her new role, Otekalu will lead the company’s human resources strategy with a focus on enhancing employee engagement, driving talent development and strengthening organisational capability to support Ashtead Technology’s ongoing growth journey.

She brings more than 20 years of experience driving transformational people strategies across complex international operations. She joins Ashtead Technology from Oceaneering, where she most recently served as regional HR director for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie said: “Following several acquisitions and broader business growth, our international workforce has increased three-fold in less than five years. I am grateful to have a proven leader like Kola step into such a key strategic role for the business as we strengthen our organisational capability and continue to build a world-class team.”

Ashtead Technology aims to move its listing from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the main market in October as it grew its half year revenues and profits.

© Supplied by Penspen

Jan Tucker has taken on the position of director of sales and marketing in Europe at global engineering consultancy Penspen.

Tucker expertise comes from senior roles across the global energy sector, including senior positions at Subsea7 and Wood.

He will aim to grow Penspen’s sales, proposals, and business development across Europe. He will also join the company’s executive leadership team, helping to drive its strategic direction.

Penspen CEO Peter O’Sullivan said: “Jan’s deep expertise across the global energy sector and his proven leadership in sales, marketing and strategy make him an exceptional fit for Penspen. His appointment marks an important step in expanding our leadership team to deliver on our Vision 2030 growth ambitions.”

Penspen recently announced plans to open a new office in Aberdeen, basing itself at the Balmoral Business Park in Altens three miles south of the city centre.

© Supplied by AFC Energy

Nick Walker has been appointed as chief strategy officer of hydrogen and clean power technology group AFC Energy.

Walker brings over 25 years of experience as an analyst, investment banker, fund raiser and consultant to the role, having focused focussed on hydrogen companies across his career.

He will lead the development and execution of Surrey-based AFC Energy’s commercialisation strategy as the company advances its next generation of ammonia cracker and fuel cell technologies into global markets.

AFC Energy CEO John Wilson said that Walker’s “proven strategic acumen across the hydrogen and clean energy industry and strong background in building relationships with stakeholders will be invaluable as we accelerate the commercial roll-out of our ammonia cracker and fuel cell generator product lines.”

Wilson was confirmed as CEO at the start of the year, which saw non-executive chairman Gary Bullard step down as interim CEO.

© Supplied by Aura Energy

Michelle Ash has been appointed as a non-executive director at Aura Energy.

Ash’s three-decade career includes senior executive and advisory roles across multiple commodities and geographies, including with BHP, Barrick Gold, Dassault Systèmes, OZ Minerals, and Acacia Mining.

She currently serves on several boards including chairwoman of Magnium Australia and chairwoman of NatBridge Resources.

Most recently, she was vice-president of growth at BHP, where she developed and led a multi-billion-dollar copper growth strategy.

Aura Energy executive chairman Philip Mitchell commented: “Michelle’s appointment compliments the recent appointment of Ousmane Kane to our board and underscores Aura’s commitment to bringing global expertise and strategic vision to our leadership team.

“Michelle is an eminent person in mining and her proven track record in project development, operational excellence and innovation will be a great asset to Aura. Thank you and welcome Michelle.”

© Supplied by Renewable UK

Dan McGrail, CEO of GB Energy, and Nick Shorten, executive president of projects at Wood, have both joined the POWERful Women leaders’ coalition

As part of the coalition, GB Energy joins the network of senior leaders from across the UK energy sector committed to advancing gender diversity and inclusion.

McGrail said: “GB Energy is committed to D&I initiatives in the workplace, ensuring the organisation values its workforce and reflects the diversity of the population it serves. I’m really looking forward to working with fellow leaders to create lasting, positive change in the energy sector.

Shorten added: “Driving greater gender diversity is vital to building a stronger, more inclusive energy sector, and I look forward to working with coalition members to accelerate progress and create lasting change.”

© Supplied by Petrasco Energy Logi

Petrasco Energy Logistics will partner with Bethan Customs Consultancy, which will act as an independent third-party customs advisor.

Under the collaboration, Bethan provide internal compliance audits of Petrasco’s customs and documentation processes as well as training and competency development for Petrasco staff and, where needed, for key clients.

Established in 1974, Petrasco has evolved from a solely Aberdeen-focused player to a global logistics specialist with operations in the major energy hubs of Houston, Dubai and beyond.

Based in Aberdeenshire, Bethan Customs Consultancy is an independent customs compliance advisory firm supporting businesses across the energy, renewables, defence, and manufacturing sectors.

Petrasco managing director Kevin Buchan said: “We believe that real compliance means being open to scrutiny. This partnership is about leadership, not box-ticking, using an independent third-party specialist to validate and strengthen our own standards, and giving our clients that extra layer of confidence.”

© Supplied by Future Energy Networ

Future Energy Networks (FEN), the representative organisation for UK gas networks, has added five networks with operations in Northern Ireland as associate members.

Evolve, Gas Networks Ireland, Kinecx Energy, Mutual Energy and Phoenix Energy, who collectively transport energy across Northern Ireland, have become the first FEN members of this kind.

As part of the associate membership package, the five companies will join FEN working groups, attend FEN events and have access to cutting-edge analysis and data, amongst other key benefits.

FEN CEO James Earl said: “With our membership now drawn from all four corners of the UK, FEN is well placed to make the evidence-led case for an equitable and affordable transition to Net Zero. As we mark our first year, we look forward to working with our five new associate members to deliver the sustainable, reliable and efficient gas networks of the future.”

