Net zero’s triple crisis – a sceptic’s view

Richard Tice’s recent threats to make windfarm developers “regret it” if they entered the next subsidy auction caused a great deal of consternation among renewables advocates.

But his intervention seems to have kicked of an important public discussion about where we are going and the serious social costs of high energy bills caused by Westminster’s climate policies. Without doubt, we have entered a new era for climate and energy politics.

The public are still paying lip service to the decarbonisation agenda of course, but, as recent polling from More in Common shows, the cost of living is now at the top of their list of concerns, and they see energy policy as the driver of the decline in living standards.

That souring of opinion is only going to get worse as and when the multiple crises that are looming for the grid start to make themselves felt.

For example, it is now hard to see how the UK grid will avoid electricity rationing before the next general election. A third of our aged gas-fired fleet is expected to retire in the next few years, but there is little interest in building replacements – why would you invest in a power station which might only run 5% of the time?

And even if somebody was tempted, the lead time for new gas turbines is currently reported to be eight years. So by 2030, we may well be unable to generate sufficient power to meet demand on a still winter’s evening. At best this means sky high prices, and at worst brownouts.

Similarly, we seem to have a looming crisis with our existing grid infrastructure, which has long been neglected in favour of new connections for renewables. The recent substation fire at Heathrow looks to be the first glimpse of a major threat to energy security. And if that wasn’t bad enough, the inexorable expansion of renewables across our grid threatens to destabilise it completely, giving us nationwide blackouts of the kind that hit Spain earlier this year.

NESO may urge calm, but the fact remains that the government is demanding a pace of change that makes accidents more likely, and many problems, such as embedded generation, have not been solved.

But it is the cost of decarbonisation policy that is at the front of consumers’ minds, and the trends are not encouraging.

In a recent study for Net Zero Watch, Professor Gordon Hughes, a leading energy economist, estimated that the Government’s Clean Power 2030 plan will add more than £25 billion per year to the cost of the grid. That suggests electricity prices in excess of 40p per kilowatt hour, a figure that is completely unsustainable for households and businesses. Renewables policy therefore represents an existential threat to the whole economy – meltdown in other words.

Handwaving

I think the industry is fully aware that prices are about to explode, and we have seen a plethora of new ideas put forward. Unfortunately, they have mostly amounted to little more than handwaving and special pleading, and none would have alleviated the problem in any significant way.

For example, shifting subsidy costs onto general taxation or gas bills was a case of changing who foots the bill, ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ in other words. Zonal pricing, meanwhile, the only concrete proposal to reduce the underlying costs, would have saved relatively paltry sums at best. Finally, the less said about the suggestion from Renewable UK that we should soldier on with wind and solar, the better.

I imagine the public has probably had enough of an industry that simultaneously proclaims it is ‘cost-competitive with any other power source’, while being offered a 40% premium on current market prices.

But it’s not just the fact of the sky-high prices that should worry us, it’s the fact that we will be stuck with them for so long. From the very start, decarbonisation policy has been deliberately formulated in a way that puts it beyond the influence of the general public. This has meant both political unanimity on the need, and, at a more detailed level, subsidy contracts that endure for very long periods and that are written in terms that makes them very hard to reverse, thus locking the unknowing consumer in for decades.

I think the history books will record this as a disastrous mistake. As the grip of economic hardship tightens on the public, and as they grasp that they are powerless to change things through the ballot box, we should expect trouble. Social unrest and political extremism will surely follow; that is the lesson of the energy crises of the 1970s.

The public are already sensing that there is a problem. As the More in Common polling reveals, almost nobody thinks that electricity bills are coming down any time soon, or that the government even has a plan.

They are not wrong on that score. The painful truth is that there are now very few ways to make substantial reductions in bills. Removing taxes is one possibility – VAT and carbon taxes together might bring them down by £100 or so – but such a move is probably unaffordable with the public finances in such dire straits.

Moreover, it would only be temporary respite, and would amount to a mere drop in the ocean, with bills set to rise by hundreds of pounds in the next few years.

The only other conceivable alternative is – whisper it – to reverse the renewables revolution entirely. The scale of the bill reductions this might bring about is significant. Remarkably, if a hostile power were to blow up all the wind and solar farms connected to our grid, consumers would save around £12 billion per year in subsidies, and another £2 billion or so in system balancing costs. This amounts to around £500 per household per year.

The downsides of legislating to close the windfarms down would of course be significant. With the country having little or no money to pay compensation, investors and bond holders would at least – in the words of Nigel Farage – ‘take a haircut’, and might even have to lose everything. The implications for market confidence would be serious, and might last for years.

Nevertheless, renewables operators should be very nervous. Set against the alternative – of decades of brownouts and blackouts, unaffordable electricity prices, social decay and political extremism – closing down the renewables fleet might turn out to be the lesser of two evils.

That is why Richard Tice’s intervention was so important. There is an important public conversation to be had: about how the environmental lobby managed to manoeuvre the country into this ‘renewables trap’, and about whether we should attempt to endure it, or to extricate ourselves from it. But we need to be quick. There is catastrophic damage being done to the economy already.