ECITB unveils five-year plan to tackle need for 40,000 workers  

As the ECITB admits that the business environment has been affected by a series of “significant shocks,” it has released an updated industry learning strategy to close the gap on the potential disparity of 40,000 jobs by 2030.

The statutory skills body has voiced two-fold concerns for the engineering construction industry (ECI).

It sees “uncertainty over project delivery,” which then leads to a “lack of confidence in investing in developing new talent,” according to ECITB chair Lynda Armstrong OBE.

“This is at a time when our recent labour forecasting estimate tells us there could be a worker shortage of around 40,000 by 2030,” she added.

Since this strategy was first developed, the external economic and business environment has been affected by a “series of significant shocks”.

The ECITB industry timeline includes several major energy transition projects, including HyNet, the Humber hydrogen hub and Sizewell C, but notes that “a projection is not a prediction. Stakeholders have voiced a lack of confidence about when these projects will materialise – and with them, the associated supply chain activity.”

No matter how dwindled, ECITB optimism remains

Nevertheless, its stakeholder engagement has also revealed “a strong sense of optimism about the future” because “the UK government has made economic growth its primary focus and employers across the ECI share this ambition.”

The government’s clean power mission, modern industrial strategy and clean energy workforce strategy offer the opportunity to “achieve economic and climate goals while creating new, high-quality skilled jobs,” according to the ECITB.

Under its own strategy, it intends to “expand delivery of courses for net zero and priority sectors” under the industrial strategy, including nuclear, CCUS, hydrogen and wind, while simultaneously supporting “upskilling and reskilling for workers” to move between nascent and conventional industries, including through bolt-on training.

Armstrong added: “The engineering construction industry and its supply chain companies engineer, project manage and install much of the critical infrastructure required across Great Britain.

“Our new strategy sets out how the ECITB will rise to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and fast-changing external environment and deliver positive, long-term outcomes for our levy payers, the wider workforce and the country,” she added.

The ECITB levy is used to support employers to train and upskill their workforce to industry standards, develop qualifications and courses that meet employer needs, and regulate a network of approved training providers.