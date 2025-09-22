Renewable electricity supplier Octopus Energy has spun out its technology platform Kraken into an independent company valued at approximately $15 billion (£10bn), it said on Thursday.

Kraken has appointed US software firm Asana’s former chief financial officer Tim Wan as its CFO as part of the transition.

Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson said: “We set out to create Kraken as a global platform to transform utilities and deliver the innovation, service and value that customers deserve. I am so proud that the business is smashing it – and is now such a huge and successful company in its own right.”

He said he had set an “embarrassingly low goal of 100,000,000 accounts by 2027”, adding that Kraken is expected to “beat that and can now aim to serve a billion people over the next decade”.

The companies said the spin-out will enable Kraken to fast-track technology investments, expand in new energy markets and regions, and drive innovation, according to a statement.

Kraken general manager Charlotte Johnson told Energy Voice was expanding into new markets in Europe, with a focus on flexible energy services, harnessing artificial intelligence, and optimisation.

A spokesperson for Kraken said the platform has been “operationally independent for some time”. He declined to comment on a report that Octopus has hired Goldman Sachs to sell a minority stake in the tech subsidiary.

“Kraken is soaring to new heights,” Jackson said.

Amir Orad, previously chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed compliance solutions business Nice Actimize, joined as chief executive in July 2024 “as the final step in this process”, he said.

“Kraken is now a globally successful business in its own right, operating independently for some time – completing our journey to full independence is a strategic and inevitable next step,” Orad said in a statement.

The CEO said the deal will enable the company “more freedom to invest, expand, and serve” utility clients.

He unveiled plans to advance Kraken’s utility-grade artificial intelligence and harness energy and grid data.

“We are aiming to accelerate the energy transition and positively impact people around the world,” he added. “This is an exciting next chapter for Kraken.”

The spin-off coincides with Kraken reaching $500 million in committed annual revenue through licensing deals, quadrupling its contracted revenue in just three years.

This includes licensing contracts with energy companies EDF, E.ON Next, National Grid US, Origin Energy, Plenitude, and Tokyo Gas, multiplying contracted revenue four times in three years.

Kraken’s AI-powered platform is contracted to serve more than 70 million households and businesses worldwide, processing 15 billion new data points a day. The company manages more than 2 GW of power from electric vehicles, batteries and heat pumps.

Octopus Energy became the UK’s largest energy supplier earlier this year, now serving more than 7.7 million UK households.

It has 2.8 million more customers across its retail business in Europe and Japan, along with a £7bn renewables portfolio, and its electric vehicle, heat pump and solar businesses.