The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Octopus appoints new Kraken CFO as spin-out finalised

Octopus founder Greg Jackson said “Kraken is soaring to new heights" as the spin-out of the technology platform finalised. 

September 22nd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Octopus Energy founder and chief executive Greg Jackson.© Supplied by Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy founder and chief executive Greg Jackson.
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

Renewable electricity supplier Octopus Energy has spun out its technology platform Kraken into an independent company valued at approximately $15 billion (£10bn), it said on Thursday.

Kraken has appointed US software firm Asana’s former chief financial officer Tim Wan as its CFO as part of the transition.

Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson said: “We set out to create Kraken as a global platform to transform utilities and deliver the innovation, service and value that customers deserve. I am so proud that the business is smashing it – and is now such a huge and successful company in its own right.”

He said he had set an “embarrassingly low goal of 100,000,000 accounts by 2027”, adding that Kraken is expected to “beat that and can now aim to serve a billion people over the next decade”.

The companies said the spin-out will enable Kraken to fast-track technology investments, expand in new energy markets and regions, and drive innovation, according to a statement.

Kraken general manager Charlotte Johnson told Energy Voice was expanding into new markets in Europe, with a focus on flexible energy services, harnessing artificial intelligence, and optimisation.

A spokesperson for Kraken said the platform has been “operationally independent for some time”. He declined to comment on a report that Octopus has hired Goldman Sachs to sell a minority stake in the tech subsidiary.

“Kraken is soaring to new heights,” Jackson said.

Amir Orad, previously chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed compliance solutions business Nice Actimize, joined as chief executive in July 2024 “as the final step in this process”, he said.

“Kraken is now a globally successful business in its own right, operating independently for some time – completing our journey to full independence is a strategic and inevitable next step,” Orad said in a statement.

The CEO said the deal will enable the company “more freedom to invest, expand, and serve” utility clients.

He unveiled plans to advance Kraken’s utility-grade artificial intelligence and harness energy and grid data.

“We are aiming to accelerate the energy transition and positively impact people around the world,” he added. “This is an exciting next chapter for Kraken.”

The spin-off coincides with Kraken reaching $500 million in committed annual revenue through licensing deals, quadrupling its contracted revenue in just three years.

This includes licensing contracts with energy companies EDF, E.ON Next, National Grid US, Origin Energy, Plenitude, and Tokyo Gas, multiplying contracted revenue four times in three years.

Kraken’s AI-powered platform is contracted to serve more than 70 million households and businesses worldwide, processing 15 billion new data points a day. The company manages more than 2 GW of power from electric vehicles, batteries and heat pumps.

Octopus Energy became the UK’s largest energy supplier earlier this year, now serving more than 7.7 million UK households.

It has 2.8 million more customers across its retail business in Europe and Japan, along with a £7bn renewables portfolio, and its electric vehicle, heat pump and solar businesses.

Tags