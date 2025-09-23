Political opponents have heaped pressure on prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and his energy secretary Ed Miliband as hints have emerged the Labour Government is rethinking its approach to the North Sea.

Conservative shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie has called on Starmer to hold a review of North Sea policy after he accused the PM of snubbing a chance to meet with energy industry leaders when he was in Aberdeen to meet with President Donald Trump this summer.

Meanwhile, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has demanded Miliband make changes to Westminster’s oil and gas licensing regime “at speed” after sources claimed his department was considering allowing “tie-backs” to new oil and gas fields nearby to those with existing licences.

The UK government is thought to be finalising its policies on new North Sea licencing, which Labour banned, and the so-called windfall-tax, which Labour has promised to address in the autumn budget, planned on November 26.

On the weekend sources claimed the government was adopting proposals set up by Aberdeen University professor John Underhill to overhaul how North Sea oil and gas licenses are awarded so that newly licenced finds could be tied-back to existing fields to “unlock modest but high-impact discoveries”.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has estimated the UK could exploit an additional 7.3 billion barrels of oil and gas within reach of current infrastructure.

Underhill welcomed the reports.

“Good to see my intervention has acted as a catalyst for discussion and permit ties to critical infrastructure solution is being taken seriously,” he said. “To my mind, that’s speaks to a University’s critical role as an independent reliable voice based upon data and evidence presented without fear or favour.”

North Sea ‘cash cow’

The revelations prompted the SNP’s MP for Aberdeen South Flynn to write to Miliband warning that the “path to clean energy security is being blocked by your UK government’s licensing and fiscal regime which is destroying the highly skilled jobs in our existing offshore industry”.

The letter further stated: “For too long Westminster has treated Scotland’s energy wealth as a cash cow to be drained rather than an asset to be protected to deliver a sustainable, clean, energy future that will mean jobs not just for the next decade, but for the next 100 years, reaping the rewards of energy security and lower bills in the process.

“I urge you to do right by our workforce, our energy security and clean energy future by implementing the recommendation of John Underhill.”

The pressure on the UK government comes also as industry ups warnings on the impact UK government policy will have on thousands of energy industry jobs and critical UK infrastructure.

OEUK most recently warned the downturn on the North Sea caused by UK government policy also risked producing a “domino-effect” on oil and gas refineries and terminals across the UK, which in turn could hit industrial sectors reliant on the UK’s refining and chemicals industry such as pharmaceuticals.

OEUK chief executive Dave Whitehouse said: “Politicians of all parties need to recognise that what happens to North Sea energy doesn’t begin and end in Aberdeen.

“It ripples through our industrial spine, across sectors and into Grangemouth, Humberside, Teesside, Tyneside, East Anglia and the North West.

“It undermines the homegrown manufacture of things like fuels, chemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as our energy future.”

PM in industry snub

Bowie claimed the PM had “snubbed” the offer of a summit to review oil and gas policies after a letter he wrote to Starmer was replied to weeks later by energy minister Michael Shanks

Bowie, the Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “No disrespect to the minister, but this was an urgent message to Keir Starmer at a time the whole world could see our oil and gas industry is on the brink.

“Snubbing the industry itself and the tens of thousands of Scottish jobs which are reliant on it, is not a good look for the Labour government.

“This 2030 end point almost five years away is a millstone around the sector’s neck, and it will undoubtedly cost careers at a time when there are precious few renewables jobs to move into.

“Turning a blind eye to the north east in particular is going to have serious repercussions on Labour’s fortunes in Scottish elections over the next five years, if not longer.”