Lib Dems deny rolling back net-zero goals due to the ‘Nigel effect’

The Liberal Democrats have rolled back net-zero goals yet sought to distance the party from Nigel Farage’s Reform agenda at this year’s party conference.

At the party conference in Bournemouth on Sunday, the Lib Dems adopted a motion that aligns net zero goals with Labour’s legally binding 2050 deadline, dropping a more ambitious goal to decarbonise by 2045.

Party leader Ed Davey and energy and net zero spokesperson and MP Pippa Heylings both attempted to distance the party from Reform, as the energy sector speculates that it has diluted net zero ambitions in response to the political threat presented by the far-right party.

Lib Dem energy spokesperson Heylings denied that watering down the party’s net zero goals is a response to Farage’s bid to unravel green energy policies.

She told Energy Voice following the leader’s speech in Bournemouth on Tuesday that Liberal Democrats will go strong on net zero, despite the motion on Sunday to push back the deadline.

“Why we’ve moved the target from 2045 to 2050 is: realism,” she said. “I was part of the policy working group for 2019 which set the 2045 target, and we were ambitious then.

“So whilst we are keeping very ambitious on all of our targets, we recognise that 2050 is a realistic timeframe and keep that 2050 timeframe in line with the government’s legally binding targets.”

One party member said at the sidelines of the conference said the UK government had not “done enough” in reaching net zero and keeping the target on track.

‘Trump’s America, don’t let it become Farage’s Britain’

Davey described the threat “Reform now poses to our country” and to UK “democracy” in his closing leader’s speech at the conference yesterday.

The Lib Dems now control more council seats than any other party but remain palpably nervous about the threat that Reform poses to their political share of the electorate.

A party spokesperson said on Tuesday, speaking before the leader’s speech, that “every foothold makes them harder to shift”, warning that without bold action, seats “could fall to Reform”.

“If we don’t claim the ground, the extremists will,” she added.

Davey said in his leader’s speech that Britain faces a choice between “traditional values” and “dark forces” that have “threatened” the country before.

“Farage’s Britain, where we would pay Putin for expensive fossil fuels and destroy our beautiful countryside with fracking, our climate change rages on; that is Trump’s America, don’t let it become Farage’s Britain,” Davey told party members in the auditorium at the Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual party conference, he added that the Conservative party today is “like a herd of bulls going back into the china shop with a camera crew and pointing at all the broken china everywhere”.

Farage ‘hell bent’

Heylings told Energy Voice that it was an act of “national self-harm” for Farage’s party to write to energy companies “telling them that when they are in government if those CEOs go into the biggest auction for renewable energy they will tear those contracts up.”

“That will damage jobs, businesses, livelihoods, our economy, that is not patriotic. That is vandalism.

“When Farage and Kemi Badenoch say why are we beggaring our economy to do these things, we want to be at the forefront of what is globally the fastest sector behind tech which is the green economy,” she told Energy Voice. “What we don’t do is what Nigel Farage has done, which is an act of national self-harm.”

She added: “We’ve got a far better plan and that’s the one we passed. It’s bringing climate and nature together. It is about halving energy bills while powering forward with the best and brightest future we can have for energy security.”