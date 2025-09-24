The developers of the 1GW Bowdun offshore wind farm have launched a scheme to help Scottish companies benefit from work on the project worth an estimated £1 billion.

The project’s supply chain pathways programme aims to help groups in the oil and gas supply chain enter the offshore wind sector.

The Bowdun wind farm will use its partner DEME Offshore, the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contractor, to pre-qualify local firms as suppliers, with 60 firms currently involved.

These companies will then be able to compete for work not only on Bowdun, but also on other DEME Offshore projects in the UK and internationally.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a joint venture between Aspiravi International and France’s Qair Marine along with Belgium’s DEME Offshore, is developing Bowdun, which will be based around 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

Speaking at the scheme’s official launch in Aberdeen, deputy first minister Kate Forbes said: “Offshore wind provides a once in a generation opportunity to grow Scotland’s economy and support thousands of high-quality jobs, which is why the Scottish Government has committed up to £500 million over five years to grow our country’s supply chain.

“Developers have committed to invest an average of £1.5bn per project across the 20 ScotWind projects, and we expect to see that honoured.

“Thistle Wind Partners’ supply chain pathways programme is an example of the public and private sectors working together to grow our supply chain companies and help them win contracts at home and abroad. This proactive approach keeps Scotland at the forefront of global offshore wind development.”

Bowdun offshore wind farm

TWP received its lease as part of the ScotWind leasing round in 2022.

September last year saw the developer submit both the offshore and onshore scoping report for Bowdun 2024.

The project will include up to 67 wind turbines, a network of up to 97 miles (156km) of inter-array cables, and up to 22 miles (35km) of interconnector cables and subsea collectors.

Its export cable will make landfall between Gourdon and Benholm Beach, Aberdeenshire before connecting to the wind farm’s substation in the Fetteresso Forest area of Aberdeenshire, which will then connect to SSEN’s proposed Hurlie substation.

© Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner

Bowdun offshore wind farm project director Ian Taylor said: “Talk of the shift to renewables must be converted into action, delivering projects, creating jobs for local communities, and realising our national net zero ambitions.

“Bowdun aims to be a bridge between Scotland’s abundant offshore wind resource and its world-class oil and gas engineering capability. Working with DEME Offshore, this programme will help deliver value through Bowdun while supporting the supply chain to seize international opportunities.”

TWP was also awarded a lease option to build the Ayre offshore wind farm off the coast of Orkney and submitted the onshore and offshore scoping reports for that project in the first half of 2024.

Final investment decisions on both Bowdun and Ayre are targeted for 2028, pending the receipt of regulatory approvals, which TWP hopes to achieve this year.

Construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.