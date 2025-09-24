The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Bowdun offshore wind farm seeking supply chain to benefit from £1bn of work

The group’s partnership scheme aims to help oil and gas companies enter the renewables sector.

September 24th 2025, 3:02 pm
3 min read
The Supply Chain Pathways Event in Aberdeen, including a virtual address from Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.© Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
The Supply Chain Pathways Event in Aberdeen, including a virtual address from Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

Michael Behr

The developers of the 1GW Bowdun offshore wind farm have launched a scheme to help Scottish companies benefit from work on the project worth an estimated £1 billion.

The project’s supply chain pathways programme aims to help groups in the oil and gas supply chain enter the offshore wind sector.

The Bowdun wind farm will use its partner DEME Offshore, the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contractor, to pre-qualify local firms as suppliers, with 60 firms currently involved.

These companies will then be able to compete for work not only on Bowdun, but also on other DEME Offshore projects in the UK and internationally.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a joint venture between Aspiravi International and France’s Qair Marine along with Belgium’s DEME Offshore, is developing Bowdun, which will be based around 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

Speaking at the scheme’s official launch in Aberdeen, deputy first minister Kate Forbes said: “Offshore wind provides a once in a generation opportunity to grow Scotland’s economy and support thousands of high-quality jobs, which is why the Scottish Government has committed up to £500 million over five years to grow our country’s supply chain.

“Developers have committed to invest an average of £1.5bn per project across the 20 ScotWind projects, and we expect to see that honoured.

“Thistle Wind Partners’ supply chain pathways programme is an example of the public and private sectors working together to grow our supply chain companies and help them win contracts at home and abroad. This proactive approach keeps Scotland at the forefront of global offshore wind development.”

Bowdun offshore wind farm

TWP received its lease as part of the ScotWind leasing round in 2022.

September last year saw the developer submit both the offshore and onshore scoping report for Bowdun 2024.

The project will include up to 67 wind turbines, a network of up to 97 miles (156km) of inter-array cables, and up to 22 miles (35km) of interconnector cables and subsea collectors.

Its export cable will make landfall between Gourdon and Benholm Beach, Aberdeenshire before connecting to the wind farm’s substation in the Fetteresso Forest area of Aberdeenshire, which will then connect to SSEN’s proposed Hurlie substation.

Bowdun Head near Stonehaven, the namesake of the Bowdun offshore wind farm. © Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
Dunnottar Castle and Bowdun Head. Stonehaven.

Bowdun offshore wind farm project director Ian Taylor said: “Talk of the shift to renewables must be converted into action, delivering projects, creating jobs for local communities, and realising our national net zero ambitions.

“Bowdun aims to be a bridge between Scotland’s abundant offshore wind resource and its world-class oil and gas engineering capability. Working with DEME Offshore, this programme will help deliver value through Bowdun while supporting the supply chain to seize international opportunities.”

TWP was also awarded a lease option to build the Ayre offshore wind farm off the coast of Orkney and submitted the onshore and offshore scoping reports for that project in the first half of 2024.

Final investment decisions on both Bowdun and Ayre are targeted for 2028, pending the receipt of regulatory approvals, which TWP hopes to achieve this year.

Construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

Tags