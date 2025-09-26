BP sees world moving further away from net zero and Paris goals

As BP unveiled its view on the trends shaping the global energy sector, it quickly became clear that the supermajor has dropped a once trendy phrase from its corporate vocabulary – net zero.

Across 107 pages of its Energy Outlook 2025 report, BP did not mention the phrase ‘net zero’ even once.

It’s a stark change from the 2024 edition, in which net zero was referenced 304 times.

BP’s energy outlooks have assessed a possible net zero scenario in each report since 2020.

But the 2025 outlook instead looks at a ‘Current Trajectory’ and ‘Below 2°’ path.

While these scenarios are not predictions, or a sign of what BP wants to happen, they do give an insight into how BP views the risks and opportunities of the energy transition.

The reference to below 2 degrees in the 2025 outlook is telling.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement, a legally binding treaty covering much of the world, aims to keep rising global temperatures to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, with the limit set at 1.5 degrees.

Under the Paris accords, the world agreed that achieving the 1.5 degree goal requires reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

With BP raising its forecasts for oil and gas demand amid geopolitical tensions, it suggests the supermajor sees a rapidly narrowing path to achieving the Paris goals.

World’s energy consumption rising

BP’s report presents two contrasting scenarios, the world’s current trajectory with incremental policy change and a more ambitious path keeping temperature rises below 2 degrees.

Unlike previous editions, BP no longer assumes oil demand will peak imminently. Under the current trajectory, global oil demand is now forecast to peak around 103.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, before declining to roughly 83 million bpd in 2050.

Gas demand grows through much of the period driven by industrial and emerging market use, reaching 20% higher by 2050 compared to today.

In the below 2 degrees scenario, oil demand peaks as soon as this year at around 102.2 million bpd and crashes to 33.8 million bpd by 2050.

© Supplied by BP

Meanwhile natural gas demand shrinks by roughly 55% from current levels as electrification and renewables drive deeper substitution.

Both scenarios agree that electricity demand will roughly double by 2050 as transport, heating and industry increasingly electrify.

Renewables dominate the growth in generation with wind and solar together supplying more than half of global electricity by 2050 in both scenarios.

However, BP sees upgrades to storage, grid flexibility, interconnectors proceeding aggressively in the below 2 degrees scenario, enabling renewables to displace fossil generation.

Under the current trajectory, these investments lag leading to higher curtailment and fossil fuels staying in use for longer.

Hydrogen, CCUS and low-carbon fuels

BP’s 2025 outlook reserves a central but conditional role for hydrogen, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

In the below 2 degrees scenario, low carbon hydrogen demand rises sharply after 2035 to reach 350 million tonnes (Mt) of demand per year by 2050.

Under the current trajectory, BP said low-carbon hydrogen demand rises gradually to reach 15 Mt per year by 2035 and 75 Mt per year by 2050.

As with low-carbon hydrogen, BP sees CCUS deployment as limited under the current trajectory, reaching less than 100 Mt CO2 annually in 2035 and staying below 1 Gt CO2 per annum by 2050.

© Supplied by NZT Power

For the below 2 degrees scenario, where more forceful decarbonisation policies accelerate decarbonisation investments, CCUS deployment could reach 6 Gt CO2 per year by 2050.

But even then, BP said long project lead times mean that most of the CCUS deployment takes place in from the late 2030s into the 2040s.

Global energy and net zero trends

BP chief economist Spencer Dale listed geopolitical tensions, AI data centres and energy efficiency as key factors shaping the firm’s outlook.

Dale said geopolitical tensions, including war and conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine alongside US tariffs have “refocused attention on the importance of energy security”.

He said countries will react differently, with some reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels and accelerating electrification.

The world “may start to see the emergence of ‘Electrostates’”, Dale said, while other countries may double down on domestically produced fossil fuels.

Investment in AI data centres, particularly in the US, is leading to growth in power demand, Dale said.

However, he added that the rise in power demand comes amid “lacklustre gains in energy efficiency” with the cause of this “still poorly understood”.

BP’s net zero shift

With this year’s energy outlook coming just weeks ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Paris agreement, it underlines BP’s stark shift in strategy in recent years.

In 2020, former BP chief executive Bernard Looney outlined ambitious plans to transform the supermajor into a net zero company by 2050.

His successor, Murray Auchincloss, has overseen a significant scaling back of its emissions goals and energy transition investments including in offshore wind and green hydrogen.

BP is not alone in this slow down of ambition, with fellow supermajors Shell and Equinor also pivoting back towards oil and gas over the last year.

With populist politicians across the UK, US and Australia railing against net zero goals, it’s perhaps an unsurprising sign of the times.

But the climate does not operate in terms of electoral cycles, nor does it bend to geopolitics, and the difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees in warming is substantial.

So for a company as large and influential as BP to stop talking about net zero and 1.5 degrees, and instead start shifting the goal posts to 2 degrees, it is a serious and concerning sign.

Especially for those of us planning to live on this planet beyond 2050.