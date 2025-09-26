Power Moves: Port of Aberdeen’s new financial controller and more

Ross MacRae has been appointed as the financial controller of the Port of Aberdeen.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the finance department and leads the port’s financial reporting cycle.

His remit covers corporate accounting, regulatory and financial reporting, and budget and forecast preparation. He also oversees payroll and taxation, as well as the development of internal policies and procedures.

With more than 20 years’ experience in senior financial roles across oil and gas, construction, and energy logistics industries, MacRae was most recently financial controller for Peterson Energy Logistics.

He joined the port as a member of the functional leadership team on 25 August and reports to chief financial officer Jon Oakey.

Oakey stated that MacRae’s appointment “underlines our commitment to strong financial governance and long-term sustainable growth”.

He added: “Ross brings extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning, which will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the port’s financial performance and deliver on or ambitious diversification strategy.

“Sound financial stewardship is essential to achieving our vision of becoming the UK’s first net zero port by 2040, and Ross will play a key role in building financial resilience and supporting the port’s continued growth and innovation.”

This year saw the Port of Aberdeen add Gillian King as a non-executive board member and Neil McIntosh as its head of safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ).

The port boosted its turnover by 10.5% last year to hit £50.7 million.

Asif Hussain has been promoted to chief operations director at Doncaster-based green hydrogen technology company Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2).

Hussain joined CPH2 in August 2023 as process engineering manager and is an internationally experienced engineer with a strong background in chemical synthesis, R&D, product development and plant commissioning.

He was subsequently promoted to process, electrical, and commissioning engineering manager.

Jon Duffy, CEO of AIM-listed CPH2, commented: “Asif’s hands-on experience and leadership has been evident in his integral role driving the testing and commissioning of the MFE110 unit on site in Belfast, achieving the most significant milestone achieved by CPH2 to date.

“His direct involvement in this breakthrough project evidenced his ability to deliver results. We are delighted to welcome him to the senior leadership team and look forward to his continued impact as we commercialise our technology.”

Andreas Essmann and Christophe Chihaoui have been added to Aggreko as business development manager for temperature control and HVAC in Europe North and head of temperature control for France, and supporting Europe South respectively.

They join recently appointed head of temperature control for the UK Chris Smith on Aggreko specialist industrial HVAC and process temperature control team working across a range of sectors, including the petrochemical industry and refineries.

Aggreko Europe president Robert Wells said: “We are committed to ensuring our solutions and expertise respond to the changing needs of our customers to deliver the efficiency, reliability and sustainability they need on site.

“As unpredictable European weather continues to pose challenges, the appointment of two experienced experts into a dedicated team aimed at supporting our customers with their evolving industrial HVAC and process temperature is a central part of this.

“Alongside Chris Smith, head of temperature control for the UK and Ireland, Andreas and Christophe bring together over six decades of on the ground experience across our key sectors in Europe and can ensure we can bring deep local knowledge backed by our global expertise.”

Richard Thomas has joined multi-utility infrastructure group Last Mile as its new CEO.

Thomas takes on this role from Mike Pearce, who has stepped down from the Glasgow-based business after nine years in the job.

As CEO, Thomas will help to further deliver Last Mile’s multi-utility solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In addition, he will work to further accelerate growth across the company and drive the ongoing integration of recent acquisitions. Most importantly, he will spearhead Last Mile’s health and safety culture.

Thomas joins from specialist engineering services provider Ipsum, where he served as CEO from 2020 to 2024.

Last Mile chairman Liam Auer said that Thomas joins the company “at a time of great transition for the industry, which presents significant new opportunities for our business. We are looking forward to working with Richard to build on our strong position in the multi-utility sector.”

Gareth Kaminski-Cook has taken on the role of chairman of the board at clean water and air technology company MYCELX Technologies Corporation.

In the chairman role, Kaminski-Cook will engage with the company’s key stakeholders and work with the board and executive management to further strengthen the company’s strategy and organisational structure.

Current chairman Tom Lamb will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

US-based MYCELX, which has offices in London and Saudi Arabia, is moving forward with its succession plan, which has been in place and refined over time. As part of this process, the company will prioritise development and further training of key internal personnel for specific leadership positions.

Former chairman Tom Lamb said: “Our board and management team have successfully retained and continuously elevated future leaders, ensuring that any transition — whether planned or unforeseen — is seamless and supports the continued execution of our strategy and evolving business needs.”

Shelley Brown will take on the role of chief technology officer at Cambridge-based energy storage technology company Superdielectrics.

Holding a PhD in electrochemical engineering, Dr Brown joins Superdielectrics from Zinc, a London-based venture builder and early-stage investor focused on creating and scaling science-for-impact companies.

She spent the last year at Zinc as managing director where she was part of the leadership and investment team with responsibilities for end-to-end deal flow and fundraising.

In addition, Superdielectrics has also bolstered its team with the appointment of Ed Marshall as head of commercialisation.

Dr Marshall holds a PhD in polymer chemistry and has a strong background in innovative technology commercialisation.

As head of commercialisation, he will work closely with Dr Brown in developing a novel energy storage solution suitable for home use alongside other exciting potential innovative energy solutions for the grid.

Superdielectrics CEO Jane Hunter said: “Superdielectrics is a true innovator when it comes to the energy transition and having Shelley’s expertise in scaling battery storage technology and Ed’s knowledge of polymer technology and commercialisation is a perfect combination of skills to take us to that next stage in our exciting growth journey.”

Multinational energy firm E.ON has previously hinted that it might invest in Superdielectrics after the previously partnered to trial battery technology in customers’ homes.

Ollie Folayan, co-founder of the Association of Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK) and chairman of its Scottish arm, has been elected to Royal Academy of Engineering fellowship.

Dr Folyan is one of 74 leading figures in the field of engineering and technology elected by the Royal Academy of Engineering to its fellowship.

He said that the fellowship recognises his “achievements as an engineer as well as the wider impact of my work in bridging the gap between the engineering sector and wider society.”

Serra Tar has joined global law firm White & Case as a partner in London.

Her practice spans the full energy and infrastructure spectrum, from renewables and power to gas and adjacent services businesses.

She joins White & Case from Kirkland & Ellis, where she was a corporate partner.

White & Case partner and head of global project development and finance practice Jason Kerr: “Serra has a well-established track record advising a broad range of clients on all aspects of energy and infrastructure investments, bringing industry expertise and a commercial and solutions-driven approach which is reflected in her strong reputation in the market.

“Her cross-specialism experience and sector focus aligns with the evolving needs of our clients and will further enhance our capabilities in the energy & infrastructure sectors.”

Eastgate Engineering has announced the appointment of a full board of directors as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation.

The first member, David Brennan, founded the company in 2007. It has since grown to almost 300 employees across the UK and Ireland.

Anthony Fiske was appointed as commercial director in April 2025, bringing eighteen years of experience in commercial operations and project controls to the board.

May 2025 saw Paul Carvill added to the board as managing director, having previously worked for thirty years in leadership roles across the nuclear, pharmaceutical and oil & gas sectors.

Finally, Claire Maith was brought in as chief financial officer in June 2025.

Brennan said: “Eastgate Engineering’s new board of directors reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our new senior leadership team allows us to combine hands-on industry expertise with a strategic vision.

“This collaboration will help to position Eastgate in an ever-evolving industry as we are prepared and ready to deliver long-term value for current and future clients.”

Eastgate Engineering delivers major projects across key sectors such as offshore wind, power, chemicals and renewables.

