Conservative’s Robert Jenrick puts weight behind CfD reform

Robert Jenrick, the Conservative party shadow lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice has backed reforming the contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy regime.

Speaking during an event at the Eurosceptic think tank Bruges Group, he proposed examining existing subsidies for renewable energy projects and potentially “get rid of some of them”.

The CfD mechanism provides renewable energy projects with fixed rates for their power, offering revenue certainty to developers and a capped power price to consumers. Deals are allocated in yearly allocation rounds (ARs), with bids in for AR7 and awards to announced soon.

The first round took place in 2014 under the previous Conservative government.

Jenrick’s comments were in reaction to a question from anti-clean energy group Net Zero Watch about whether a potential future Conservative government would explore dismantling the CfD regime.

“We have got to have a sensible energy policy that means we can have industry and means we can compete,” Jenrick said.

“I think we should build new gas fired power stations and be honest that gas is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Go for new nuclear. Do everything we can to get energy abundance. Cheap and reliable energy should be the foundation of our policy.”

He added that “net zero has been a complete disaster. It has been unilateral economic disarmament.”

In addition, his comments echo party leader Kemi Badenoch’s earlier statements, who announced that her party would aim to maximise oil and gas production from the North Sea.

Speaking in Aberdeen at the start of the month, Badenoch said her plans would include scrapping environmental justifications for new UK oil and gas projects.

CfD mechanism

Responding to Jenrick’s comments, Renewable Energy Association director of policy and head of power Frank Gordon said: “Far from being a drag on consumer bills, the CfD scheme has been one of the only mechanisms protecting households from soaring fossil gas prices in recent years, while delivering urgently needed new investment into clean power.

“This is because the mechanism includes built in value for money safeguards, so generators pay back money which comes off all our energy bills if the wholesale price of electricity rises above a set amount.”

This is not the first time a political party has come gunning for the CfD mechanism.

In July, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice wrote a letter to several energy companies warning that any CfDs awarded under AR7 would be overturned if Reform comes to power.

Speaking in defence of the CfD mechanism, RenewableUK executive director of policy Ana Musat told Energy Voice: “The UK’s CfD scheme is one of the most successful in the world, as it has enabled the UK to become a global leader in offshore wind with more capacity installed than any other country apart from China, and the second biggest pipeline of future projects.

“It provides stability and certainty, making the UK one of the most attractive destinations for international investors. It has enabled significant cost reductions and encouraged the growth of new supply chains, as well as helping us to create tens of thousands of new jobs and to attract billions of pounds of private investment in clean power.”