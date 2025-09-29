The first word in energy - App Image
GB Energy boss snipes at ‘populist losers’ looking to slow down net zero  

GB Energy boss Juergen Maier heralds net zero as “unstoppable,” warning those looking to slow it down will be “losers”.  

September 29th 2025, 2:39 pm
3 min read
A photograph of GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier© Supplied by DESNZ
GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier. Image: DESNZ
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier hailed the energy transition as “unstoppable” as he spoke at the Great Manchester Germany innovation summit.

He pinned this pace on the shift in research and development towards the sector, adding, “very few companies are putting it into fossil fuel applications. Whatever some of the people are saying about the energy transition – they’re wrong.

“Every second you waste, you’re telling investors to go elsewhere. We have a choice, run fast and win or be a populist, slow this down and be one of the losers”.

He told attendees at the event in Manchester that the best way to accelerate the energy transition is to change the “mindset of electrification or hydrogen” to a consensus on what the energy mix will consist of – namely, electrification and hydrogen.

His remarks were seemingly aimed at US President Donald Trump and leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage, who have both adopted the “drill baby drill” mantra and escalated anti-renewable rhetoric in recent times.

Farage and Trump drive anti-renewable narrative

Donald Trump says Aberdeen was the oil capital of Europe, but the UK has given up a “powerful edge” during a one-hour speech to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

“They’ve given up their powerful edge, a lot of the countries that we’re talking about, in oil and gas, such as essentially closing the great North Sea oil,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farage has pledged to abolish net zero within the first 100 days of forming a government in favour of fracking and North Sea drilling, despite some of his councillors already reneging on this policy shift.

The summit was organised by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and was designed to share energy innovations between the North West and Germany’s industrial heartland in the Ruhr region.

Unsurprisingly, hydrogen took the spotlight throughout, with speakers boasting of the potential for hydrogen production and consumption in the region, from the fuel cell innovation centre to infrastructure projects such as HyNet and the Trafford energy park.

GB Energy optimistic about hydrogen, Burnham needs convincing

The event also spotlighted the consultation for the updated Greater Manchester hydrogen and fuel cell strategy. 

It aims to give further context to the North West region and has pinpointed three key opportunity areas, including skills, innovation and an umbrella of production, distribution and usage.

To help shape the strategy, the GMCA has opened an eight-week consultation on the draft, ending in November this year.

Maier, however optimistic about hydrogen, raised key concerns surrounding production costs, investor confidence and a current lack of off-takers.

“This is making it not easy to accelerate the technology, but it is going to be a key part of the clean power mix,” he added.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham echoed this sentiment, confessing that he and his counterparts are “holding back on hydrogen” investments, citing costs as a core issue.

The summit between Greater Manchester and Ruhr came as part of an “innovation bridge”, launched in May 2025, for the two regions to unlock net zero and wider technology partnerships, such as hydrogen, cybersecurity and digital tools.

