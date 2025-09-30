Mayor warns of 17,000 renewable job losses if Reform UK wins election

The North East’s Labour mayor, Kim McGuinness, has said the region’s growing renewable energy sector would face 17,000 job losses if Reform UK wins the next general election.

Speaking at the Labour party conference in Liverpool, McGuinness warned of “a Thatcher-level of job losses” in a region that suffered economic shock from the closure of coal mines and ship yards at the end of the last century.

The North East is hoping to become a leader in renewable energy. The Port of Tyne recently announced plans to create a 230-acre terminal for offshore industries, while in May plans were revealed for a £1bn undersea cable factory at the port.

There are more than 500 renewable energy companies located in the North East, employing around 17,000 people. It is hoped growth in the industry would mean that number rises to 24,000 over the course of the next decade.

At an event held by the Centre for Cities think tank, McGuinness says this ambition could see the region become home to a fifth of all offshore energy jobs in England.

“We have to tell people exactly what is at risk if Reform get in. It will be a Thatcher-level of job losses in the North East that puts thousands of people out of work. That’s what we need to wake up to,” McGuinness told delegates at the event.

“I’m proud to be from the North East,” she added. “My dad was proud to work in the ship-yards. Now, I want the offshore wind industry to be as totemic to the North East as shipbuilding and coal mining was, and I think the public will see what we stand for when we deliver those jobs.

“Finally, let me rephrase all that in language I think Reform might understand – our values are actually better than yours, and you have no place here.”

A spokesperson for Reform UK responded by saying it was “Project Fear 2.0” from a “desperate” Labour Party.

“Let’s not forget,” they added, “it was McGuinness’ Labour Party that hiked employers’ national insurance contributions, costing the UK over 100,000 jobs in the past year. The irony is clearly lost on her.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice wrote to some of the country’s largest energy firms earlier this year saying his party would end deals aimed at offering sustainable generators protections against market volatility, saying he was putting them on “formal notice”.

Kim McGuinness’s North East region includes County Durham, whose council became Reform-run this year, and Northumberland where Reform UK are the main opposition party.

Her counterpart mayor in Hull and East Yorkshire is Reform UK’s Luke Campbell. In a meeting of his combined authority last week, he was quizzed by councillors on his position on green energy as the Humber region hopes to see growth in the sector.

He said he was “all for creating jobs in any sector”.