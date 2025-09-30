Rachel Reeves not a ‘green zealot’ as she signals North Sea backtrack  

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the upcoming North Sea strategy will be published before the Autumn Budget.

In her speech at the Labour Party conference she highlighted that “I talked about homegrown energy, and that is renewables, but it is also in the North Sea as well” before adding she is “not a zealot of green energy”.

Meanwhile, energy secretary Ed Miliband is gearing up to use his speech on Wednesday to attack a “global network of right-wing billionaires” looking to stop net zero developments, and push for unity across the clean energy sector.

“We are going to be reliant on oil and gas for many years to come,” Reeves added, citing a preference to use oil and gas from the UK rather than importing from overseas.

“I am really committed to boosting our energy security, because increasingly energy security is national security, so investing in homegrown energy is really important,” she added.

Miliband and Reeves feel the heat

It comes at a time when Miliband and the government have faced significant pressure to climb down from their North Sea policies, including the energy profits levy (EPL).

After the Chancellor’s comments and reported plans for Miliband to allow drilling for North Sea tie-backs, a change in direction on policy is seemingly on the cards.

Revenues from UK oil and gas production and the receipts from the EPL fell sharply again as HMRC reported a decline of £1.6 billion in the financial year 2024 to 2025 to £4.5bn, last week.

While under pressure, the energy secretary has pushed on with his net zero agenda, most recently with the decision to award EnergyPathways Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) “national significance” status.

The Conservatives and Reform have added to this pressure, with both leaders, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, committing to further exploration of the North Sea for oil and gas production should either be elected to parliament at the next election – a move that has all but killed any previous cross-party consensus on the energy transition.