The human face of offshore wind

Based in Grimsby, Ørsted’s head of stakeholder engagement Emma Toulson has long been rooted in the Humber.

“There’s a whole story in there,” she says of her attachment to the region, where she once planted seeds of economic development that became the saplings of regeneration.

She cites the Siemens factory in Hull and Ørsted’s growing Hornsea wind farm base as a “new part of an economy” that didn’t exist 15 years ago.

Toulson says she has come “full circle” from her days growing up in Humberside, when her father worked in the oil industry in Grimsby. Now she leads stakeholder engagement at Ørsted’s Grimsby office.

“My family are from the North East, and my dad moved us as a family down to Grimsby,” she says. “He was working in the oil industry at Immingham, which is the port next door to Grimsby.”

Her family later moved to Kent, and Toulson says she rediscovered the area while studying geography at the University of Hull, then lived in Peterborough and Newcastle before returning to the Humber.

Offshore wind has filled a gap left by Grimsby’s declining fishing industry, becoming vital to the area’s redevelopment.

“If you say Grimsby, even if you’re not from anywhere near, people think of fishing as the traditional industry, and that industry declined really, really, really sharply in the 1970s,” said Toulson, adding that the industry declined in the 1970s.

“There was a bit of a gap, and then offshore wind started to grow up. The port infrastructure and the location of Grimsby, being on the outer estuary quite close to the wind farms, it’s a good location for it.

“I think that’s where I really can physically see this new activity and how it has made such a difference.”

Understanding people

The energy industry is often faceless, and local residents sometimes assume infrastructure will be an imposition. Toulson views it as important for people to know they can contribute to regenerating their communities.

Toulson says: “I love talking to people. I like building relationships. I like understanding where people are coming from. I like putting myself in their shoes and thinking through things. That connection is one of the things that really drives me.

“I understand people. I seem to have a skill of being easy to relate to. I can talk to lots of different people from all kinds of different walks and backgrounds, and that is really interesting for me in my day to day.”

Her love of people and renewables brought her to the role at Ørsted. A career highlight was opening Hornsea, and she received the Humber Renewables Champion award in 2019 as part of the Humber Renewables Awards for her work on advancing the energy transition in the Humber.

The concept of turning natural resources into electricity was “really exciting” for a geography student, she says, adding that marine renewables formed part of her studies.

At the time, Ørsted was setting up in the region and making a “good push forward” with the green agenda.

The shift to renewables at DONG, later renamed Ørsted in 2017, happened while she worked in economic development in Grimsby.

Toulson has worked at Ørsted for over eight years, mostly supporting the offshore wind industry.

“When I joined Ørsted in 2017, I was appointed as a stakeholder adviser for the Humber,” she says. “That was on the basis that we needed some support on the ground in the Humber.

“There were operational teams that were starting to operate our newly constructed wind farms, but we had quite a number of wind farms coming up and felt that we needed some more focus in that key location.”

Making ‘a difference’

“I know I’ve made a difference over the years,” says Toulson.

Her ability to “talk to lots of different people” has been key to that success, proving that people—not infrastructure—are at the heart of the green industrial revolution.

Her role enables others to “feel heard” and “collaborate together.” Compassion for people and the region has helped Ørsted establish roots in Grimsby.

“I like to talk to people,” she says, adding: “I’m always looking to relate to that person, where they come from, what their motivations are, what their worries are.”

Deepening the supply chain

The renewables industry in the Humber is fast-growing, creating a supply chain and new jobs.

Thousands of green jobs are expected, according to a 2020 report by the Local Government Association.

Ørsted recently signed a lease at the Port of Tyne to support Hornsea 3, a £8.5bn offshore wind farm set to be the world’s largest.

Toulson explains how Ørsted is deepening the Humber supply chain, taking a long-term view of stakeholder engagement.

As a local resident, she is also a stakeholder and wants the scale-up of renewables to continue.

The Humber is rising, with projects like the three major phases of the vast Hornsea offshore wind farm, as well as VPI and Phillips 66’s Humber Zero carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS, and two projects funded in the government’s first hydrogen allocation round (HAR1) scheme.

“The pathway that’s been so far carved out by renewables can continue sustainably into the future,” says Toulson.

She says it makes sense “for long-term sustainability” of the UK to have homegrown energy.

Once ‘embryonic’

The renewables industry has “come a long way” since Toulson first worked in economic development in the Humber.

“It’s probably 15 or so years where it’s really grown up to be where it is now,” she says. “I do feel like it will continue to grow.”

She emphasises the importance of getting communities on board for projects to succeed.

Ørsted operates two clusters of offshore wind farms—one off the east coast in the North Sea, and another, Burbo Bank, off the west coast near Barrow-in-Furness and the Isle of Man.

“We have two clusters,” Toulson says. “One on the east coast, including the largest offshore wind farm in the world.”

Hornsea 3, now under construction, will be more than twice the size of Hornsea 2. Plans for a fourth wind farm were dropped despite winning a contract-for-difference subsidy.

Toulson was appointed to engage stakeholders about a year after joining Ørsted. She now oversees stakeholder relations across the UK.

The work “is twofold”, she says—collaborating as a team to develop and operate projects, while leading detailed engagement with communities.

Laying cabling and installing turbines 30 miles offshore requires thorough consultation.

“We need to make sure we’re really comprehensively consulting with our communities,” she says.

Ørsted is represented on the Humber Energy Board and supports regeneration projects. Toulson is also a member of regional economic partnership, Barrow Rising.

Before joining Ørsted, she worked for engineering consultancy Parsons Brinkerhoff and was seconded to the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership.

“I’m really pleased to have seen an industry grow from quite embryonic to where we are now,” she says.

Ørsted’s apprenticeship scheme, launched in 2017, continues to attract young people.

‘Under the bonnet’

Toulson says she looks to get “under the bonnet” of local concerns, recognising that different locations have “different opportunities and challenge”.

“So the first thing we would do would be to really try and get engaged with local stakeholders in those given areas to really get under the bonnet of those places and really understand those things,” she says. “There’s not really a size that fits all.”

The best way to make a “positive difference” is to “understand the place really well” and design initiatives that “speak to what that place” needs.

“You need to really listen at the outset and continue to listen over time,” she says. “What we’re really conscious we want to do is make a difference, a positive difference, a positive impact.”

