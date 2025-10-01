The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Ovo spies sale of software unit

Octopus’s unicorn valuation of software platform Kraken, valued at approximately $10bn, suggests that as energy companies face increasing pressure from Ofgem over finances.

October 1st 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

Ovo, one of the big four energy suppliers in the UK, is exploring a sale of a stake in software subsidiary Kaluza to shore up its balance sheet, according to reports.

Sky News reported that Ovo has hired Arma Partners to find a buyer for the software company. Arma was approached for comment. Kaluza declined to comment on the search for a buyer, while Ovo did not return comment prior to publication.

Ovo holds an 80% stake in the energy intelligence platform, which services 20 million consumers globally, and the supplier migrated all of its customers onto the platform in 2023.

Australian energy company AGL owns the final 20% stake in the energy intelligence platform, striking a deal last year that put an approximately $500m price tag on Kaluza, but the business unit is expected to go for potentially much more.

AGL made an approximately AUD$150m investment in the energy intelligence software business in 2024 to gain a fifth of the equity.

Meanwhile, Octopus’s unicorn valuation of software platform Kraken, valued at approximately $10bn, suggests that as energy companies face increasing pressure from regulator Ofgem for mishandling complaints, energy data and software companies are increasingly lucrative.

AGL chief executive officer Damien Nicks said: “The technology market is changing materially with the emergence of new core utility platforms offering greater flexibility and speed, which makes it imperative to partner with industry leaders, and is why we have chosen Kaluza.”

In September, Ovo’s businesses were fined £2.37m for alleged failings in how the supplier handled complaints. Energy companies have also faced rising pressure to meet new capital adequacy rules set by the regulator in March.

Ovo was allegedly one of the companies in breach of the rules, which require energy companies to hold adequate cash on balance sheet.

The Kaluza software platform, majority-owned by Ovo, struck a licensing deal with French energy company Engie this month. Engie said in a statement that it had selected Kaluza’s intelligence platform to accelerate the shift to cleaner energy.

Engie’s managing director for business unit OneBtoC, Biljana Kaitovic, said: “This partnership with Kaluza reflects Engie’s dedication to pursuing innovation in support of our net-zero ambitions. By leveraging real-time intelligence, we will strengthen our ability to deliver competitive, reliable and personalised services to our customers.”

Ovo is the latest energy supplier to mull a sale of a software platform, after Octopus confirmed it had spun out its subsidiary Kraken, valued at approximately $10 billion, earlier this month.

Octopus appointed US software firm Asana’s former chief financial officer Tim Wan as its chief financial officer as part of the spinout.

Kaluza recently acquired Australian energy software specialist Beige Technologies as part of an expansion in Asia Pacific. Kaluza CEO Melissa Gander said the deal would unlock potential for commercial users to shift to a cleaner and “decentralised energy system”.

Stephen Fitzpatrick founded Ovo in 2009, with shareholders including private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation, which bought a 20% stake in 2019.

